New report says 5.3 million newly-naturalized citizens will be eligible to vote in 2020 elections

Despite the president’s best efforts to limit the influx of immigrants into the U.S., there’s still a budding population of newly-naturalized citizens that could swing the 2020 elections for or against him.

According to a new report released on Feb. 5 by the National Partnership for New Americans (NPNA), 5.3 million newly-naturalized U.S. citizens will be eligible to vote in the 2020 elections.

The report’s title: “Naturalize Now, Vote Tomorrow” coincides with the launch of NPNA’s nationwide campaign encouraging newly-naturalized citizens across the country to get civically engaged.

In the same vein of the report, the campaign will focus on getting newly-naturalized citizens to vote and spawning voter registration drives targeting their various communities.

According to estimates in the report, 2020 will see 860,000 more newly-naturalized citizens become eligible to vote. It also found that 3.1 million became eligible between 2016 — President Donald Trump’s election — and the end of 2019.

Not only that, but where these newly-naturalized citizens settled is also a key point of emphasis. Of the roughly 11 swing states identified going into the 2020 election, seven appear in the top 15 in terms of eligible, newly-naturalized voters.

They are (from most to least): Florida - 614,122, Texas - 493,023, Georgia - 130,075, Pennsylvania - 128,672, North Carolina - 98,937, Arizona - 86,131, Michigan - 81,925.

It is through these numbers that the report also concluded that the newly-naturalized voting bloc could have the power to sway the upcoming presidential, midterm and state elections.

For perspective on the presidential race, in 2016, Hillary Clinton lost Arizona and Pennsylvania by less than 100,000 votes (less than 50,000 in PA), and Florida and Michigan by just over 100,000.