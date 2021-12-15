Crisis in Ukraine: Russia's demands on NATO

Vladimir Putin's government put on the table a series of demands for the United States and the NATO security council to avoid getting closer to their borders and refrain from installing weapons systems in Ukraine and other Eastern European countries.

Maria Zajárova, Russian Foreign Relations spokesperson, was the one who made the announcement about the official delivery of the document, which reached the hands of the US Undersecretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried, in the middle of the meetings held with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and the Deputy Head of the Administration of the Russian Presidency.

Approaches between Washington and Moscow begin

Finally, these conversations, agreed by the two governments, began after the video call held by Presidents Biden and Putin at the beginning of December.

The dialogue, which takes place amid growing tension in the area, where neither side has given up an inch of its position, seeks to put an end to any threat of armed conflict in troubled Eastern Europe.

Russia's demands

Despite the fact that in 2008 NATO offered Georgia and Ukraine to be members of the organization, Russia is strongly opposed and has demanded that this invitation be definitively withdrawn.

Moscow also seeks that the Atlantic Alliance stop its military maneuvers near the Russian borders, while seeking to reach an agreement on the minimum distance of approach, among others, of ships and aircraft from both parties.

The Putin administration invites the resumption of discussions between the defense ministers of Russia, the US and NATO.

The Kremlin also urges the United States to join the unilateral Russian move to deploy short- and medium-range missiles in Europe, as well as to establish verification strategies.

It is important to remember that both, Washington and Moscow, abandoned the treaty in 2019.

China supports the Kremlin

The Chinese government has sided with the Russians in the midst of this incident, stressing that they understand Russia's concern about the threat from the United States that seeks to impose its policies and ideology at all costs.

President Putin, who held a video call with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Wednesday, shared his "desire" to find a positive response from the US and other NATO members.

While these demands of Moscow are socialized to avoid any type of incident on the border between Russia and Ukraine, it is expected that next Friday more details will be delivered on the proposal by the Russian government.