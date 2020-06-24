California’s Attorney General will not investigate the death of Sean Monterrosa

Sean Monterrosa’s reason for being killed remains a mystery. On June 2, he was shot five times through a windshield by an officer in an unmarked car who said he believed Monterrosa was armed, but “the gun” turned out to be a 15-inch hammer in the pocket of his sweatshirt.

The Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams had asked the California Attorney General’s to look into Monterrosa’s death.

However, the AG’s office said they were confident Abrams’ office could conduct the investigation themselves.

“Absent a conflict of interest, an abuse of discretion or other exceptional circumstances, the Department of Justice does not assume responsibility for local investigations or prosecutions typically handled by local authorities,” Xavier Becerra's office said.

The California Department of Justice had agreed on June 5 to take a closer look into the investigation and Vallejo’s policing and policies.

What is concerning about the Attorney General declining the investigation is that justice may not be found by local authorities, and no one will be held accountable for yet another murder at the hands of law enforcement.

Currently, there is a bill waiting to be passed into legislation that would allow Becerra’s office to investigate deadly force incidents, but only if local officials requested it.

“While I am confident that my office can conduct a fair and thorough review of all officer-involved shootings, an independent review is needed at this time to restore public trust and provide credibility and transparency.” said Abrams.

Weeks after this unfortunate event, family and protestors are still asking for a video of the incident to be released, but to no avail.