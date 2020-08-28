Bad Bunny lends “Pero ya no” to new Joe Biden Ad, highlighting Trump’s failures

Puerto Rican icon, activist, and reggaeton star Bad Bunny, is lending his song “Pero ya no” to a Joe Biden ad in a move to strengthen the Democratic nominee’s bid to defeat Donald Trump.

The ad began airing Friday, Aug. 28, to target Puerto Rican audiences in key swing states, and is part of a $26 million advertising buy that aired on national broadcasts, including during the Republican National Convention.

The ad encapsulates the eternity that has been the first half of 2020 into a concise 30 seconds, spanning from the devastation of COVID-19 to the protests that erupted after George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

It features a montage of clips from throughout Trump’s presidency, cutting back and forth between the celebration from his supporters on day one of his election, to the bleak realities of what has transpired under his leadership.

From happy images, the ad cuts quickly to empty stadiums, deplorable conditions at ICE detention centers, tear-gassing peaceful protesters marching for Black Lives Matter, police brutality, and the bizarre moment when Trump held a Bible in front of a church amid continued protests.

All the while, Bad Bunny’s lyrics to “Pero Ya No” strengthen the tone.

“I loved you before, but not anymore/ I liked you, but not anymore/ I was for you, but not anymore/ Hey, but not anymore.”



Bad Bunny’s influence targets Puerto Ricans specifically. The artist recently registered to vote in Puerto Rico, and has been an advocate for registering to vote within the Latinx community.

This isn’t the first time Joe Biden’s campaign has micro-targeted the Latinx vote, and while there’s no direct correlation with the recent ads, Biden does maintain a wide lead over Trump among Latinx voters nationwide.

The issue here are the swing states, where Biden’s lead is narrow.

That’s why the Bad Bunny ad is rolling out in Florida and Pennsylvania — key states with high Latinx populations that could turn the tide.

These efforts show the Biden campaign’s knowledge of how critical the Latinx vote is leading up to November, and efforts to connect the community as more than a monolith, but as incredibly diverse.