John Kelly's new job: running detention centers for migrant children

John Kelly may have left aside the White House's work, but he keeps the ideals with him.

After having served as Secretary of Homeland Security and later as White House chief of staff since the Trump Administration's inception, Kelly has returned to his original job: running a private organization. This time, one that controls detention centers.

According to CBS, John Kelly was seen during April touring the facilities of the detention center for undocumented immigrant minors of Homestead (Florida), considered one of the largest in the country.

Last Friday, the Caliburn International organization confirmed to the media that Kelly had returned to its board of directors, and would now supervise four shelters nationwide - one in Florida and three in Texas.

Trump's former chief of staff joined a roster of high-ranking military professionals whose work focuses on "military and humanitarian leadership" and which allegedly has "an in-depth understanding of international affairs and knowledge of current economic drivers around the world," said James Van Dusen, CEO of Caliburn.

"Our board of directors remains acutely focused on advising on the safety and welfare of unaccompanied minors who have been entrusted to our care and custody by the Department of Health and Human Services," he added.

However, the reality denounced by various media and political representatives is far from Van Dusen’s description.

During February, four Democratic congressional representatives visited the Homestead detention center - which currently houses 1,600 unaccompanied children between the ages of 13 and 17 - and denounced its resemblance to a prison.

After the closure of the makeshift detention center in Tornillo, immigrant children have been redistributed nationally, often losing track of many of them.

Similarly, multiple reports have denounced the mistreatment to which young people are exposed in these facilities.

The addition of Kelly to the board of directors of an organization that profits from the detention of these undocumented minors is nothing short of shocking.

During his time in government, Kelly was a crucial player in the policy of family separation and, according to CBS, "the average length of stay of an unaccompanied migrant child in U.S. custody skyrocketed."

"This is unforgivable," Florida representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell wrote on Twitter. "It confirms what we knew about the president - that he and the people he surrounds himself with, like John Kelly, are willing to profit off the cruel detaining of immigrant children."