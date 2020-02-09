Tailgating for a great cause

The Philadelphia Auto show's "Black Tie Tailgate" rolled out the red carpet Friday, February 7. There was a collection of vintage cars, some great food, and some local celebrities. More than 100 vehicles from various motor companies like Ford, Honda, and Acura lined the convention room floor. It's basically a toy store for grownups. The true focus of the evening was raising money for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Auto Dealers CARing for Kids Foundation.

Organized by the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia, the event raised $500,000 for CHOP's Department of Nursing. Over the past two years, the department has been the beneficiary of $1.2 million. A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold for the auto show is donated to the Driving Away the Cold coat program. Last year, the program distributed 52,700 new coats and over the years has donated 419,000 coats. For more information on how to help please visit www.morethanautodealers.com

The 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show runs from February 8-17. To buy tickets go to www.phillyautoshow.com.

