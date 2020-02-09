Advertisement

Tailgating for a great cause

The 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate took place on February 7 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate took place on February 7 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

A night of music, cars, and fundraising to benefit the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the Auto Dealers CARing for Kids Foundation. 

by Peter Fitzpatrick
By Peter Fitzpatrick
February 09, 2020

The Philadelphia Auto show's "Black Tie Tailgate" rolled out the red carpet Friday, February 7. There was a collection of vintage cars, some great food, and some local celebrities. More than 100 vehicles from various motor companies like Ford, Honda, and Acura lined the convention room floor. It's basically a toy store for grownups. The true focus of the evening was raising money for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Auto Dealers CARing for Kids Foundation.

Organized by the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia, the event raised $500,000 for CHOP's Department of Nursing. Over the past two years, the department has been the beneficiary of $1.2 million. A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold for the auto show is donated to the Driving Away the Cold coat program. Last year, the program distributed 52,700 new coats and over the years has donated 419,000 coats. For more information on how to help please visit www.morethanautodealers.com

The 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show runs from February 8-17. To buy tickets go to www.phillyautoshow.com.

For more information on upcoming events throughout the Philadelphia region go to www.aldianews.com

 


The 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show includes a vast collection of vintage cars and the latest vehicles to please both the young and old. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
The annual Black Tie Tailgate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Friday, February 7 raised $500,000 for the Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Auto Show's mascot "Clutch", Miss Philadelphia 2019 - Alysa Bainbridge
City Representative Sheila Hess
Miguel Martinez-Valle, Raymond Smeriglio
Kevin Ward, Megan Ward, Raquel Arredondo Pattison, Mark Pattison
Lisette Gonzalez, Paul Lancaster Adams
Letitia Santarelli, Mayor Jim Kenney
Stephanie Scattolini, Kojo Acquaah, Maggie Brown
Zack Stephan, Mary Smith
Guests to the gala were able to get behind the wheel at the Ford Performance Simulator.
John and Lisa Braccili
Vanessa Cabrera, Bryan Steniewicz
Jasmine Sessoms, Maria Quinones-Sanchez, Nedia Ralston
Crystal and David Daniels
Michel Guimaraes, Joana Mendes
Jeep's debut of their 2020 vehicles includes a test drive on their terrain course.

 

 

 

 

