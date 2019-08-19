Lenny Kravitz's "Raise Vibration" tour comes to The Met

Lenny Kravitz begins his second leg of his two-year “Raise Vibration“ world tour in North America. His second stop of the 18-date journey will be at the newly renovated “The Met” in Philadelphia this Thursday, Aug. 22. The 55-year old singer is promoting his 11th studio album with more than 30 years in the music industry.

Over the years, the four-time Grammy winner has created songs that have transcended generations to rock out. He’s also used his acting chops on the big screen in films such as ”The Hunger Games,” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” Kravitz also had roles in the movies “Precious” and “The Butler.”

When you think he’s done it all, you haven’t even scratched the surface. For the past 16 years, his company, Kravitz Design, has added his unique style and flair to public spaces and hotels in cities like Miami, Toronto, and Las Vegas. He has also had collaborations with brands like Leica, Rolex, and Dom Perignon.

With his time and energy spread in many directions, he needs time to recharge from the hustle and bustle of touring. A decade ago, while on tour in Brazil, Kravitz was given an invite to see an 18th-century coffee plantation in the countryside outside of Rio de Janeiro. His initial one-day stay became a few months.

Although he went back to making music and going on tours, two years after his first visit, he bought his dream home. You can read more about this, as well as watch a video sneak peek of the humble abode, in the April edition of Architecture Digest.

Seats are still available for the concert with a start time of 8pm. For more information, call The Met at (800) 653-8000 or visit www.livenation.com.