Latino professionals and entrepreneurs kick off "Networking Season" at the Pyramid Club

High up in the Mellon Bank building on the 52nd floor, you have breathtaking views of the Philadelphia skyline. The Pyramid Club is known for its excellent meals, top-notch drinks, as well as a place where you run into businessmen and women closing in on their next huge account. On April 16th, over 100 Latino professionals and entrepreneurs throughout the region took part in the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's networking mixer.

The main goal of the GPHCC is to capitalize on the many opportunities that a diverse Latino multicultural business can offer to corporate America as well as advancing the Latino community economically. The event started with an orientation of new members to the organization. It later expanded to a full-blown networking meeting between Latino business of all professions and entities.

Among those present were Ric Cruz, Profit Management Manager of UPS, President of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses Brunilda Sanchez and Dennis Miller, Executive Principal of Wheel Dog Industries. Enrique Rosario, Esq., Michael Hynes, Payroll Specialist/HR Specialist of Heartland and Gabriela Santoferraro, Assistant Vice President, Small Business Specialist also attended the event.

For any upcoming events within the Philadelphia region, make sure to check www.aldianews.com.



