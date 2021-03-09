It's a tale of two lines at FEMA’s mass-vaccination site in Philadelphia, where no-shows give hope to hundreds

A small number of no-show appointments is driving some Philadelphians to wait hours in line for the chance to get vaccinated. On one side, it keeps numbers up, but the most vulnerable populations are getting vaccinated at slower rates.

It’s the city’s latest Catch-22 in vaccine distribution.

It was a tale of two lines to get the vaccine at FEMA’s mass-vaccination site in Center City at 7:17 p.m. on March 8.

They wrapped in opposite directions around the Northern entrance of the Philadelphia Convention Center. One moved gradually, while the other stood at a standstill, but was just as long.

One line was for appointment holders, guaranteed their first round of the Pfizer Vaccine that night. The other, the walk-up line, held an air of uncertainty, but also hope, as the appointment line continued to shorten, and the 8:00 pm closing time neared.

The landscape of the walk-up line changed towards the front, where lawn chairs scattered the sidewalk, and people laid on picnic blankets, streaming shows, reading, having snacks and talking with friends.

At this point, queuers had been waiting in line since 2:00 p.m., but it was nothing compared to the three women who were first in line. They told AL DÍA they had been waiting since 7:30 a.m. with the hope of getting the vaccine.

When asked if either of them were eligible for groups 1A or 1B, each said: “No.”

It’s a Black Friday-esque situation that has presented itself from a small number of appointment no-shows each day. The FEMA center is capable of administering 6,000 vaccines a day. If, let’s say 200 individuals don’t show up, someone with the determination to wait over 12 hours in the cold is going to receive a vaccine that wasn’t initially meant for them.

But only if people continue to miss their appointments.

Towards the back of the line, wrapping around the Northwestern corner of the convention center, stood Glenda Beltran and Fernanda Ramirez.

“I heard about this from the family I work for as a babysitter,” Beltran told AL DÍA. “They told me that they heard — I don’t know from where — that we could come and wait in line without an appointment, and at the end of the day if they had extras I could be vaccinated.”

Beltran and Ramirez, both from Mexico, said they had been waiting to be vaccinated for months.