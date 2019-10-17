Hard Work, Perseverance y Cultura - The 2019 AL DÍA Hispanic Heritage Awards

Within a short distance from City Hall, the Union League played host to the AL DÍA 2019 Hispanic Heritage Awards. Over a couple hundred people attended the event celebrating the work and dedication to five champions of the Latino community. Uva Coles for Education, Councilwoman Maria Quiñones-Sanchez for Public Service, Manuel Trujillo for Business, Nilda Ruiz for the Non-Profit sector and Ana Nunez for Health.

Among those in attendance were Mayor Jim Kenney, Judge Nelson Diaz, as well as keynote speaker Samuel Ramirez Jr., Managing Director and Fixed Income Specialist at Ramirez & Co. Jennifer Rodriguez, President of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Jessica DeJesus, Director at the Research Support Center at the University of Pennsylvania, and Elvira Méndez, Multilingual Constituent and Community Relations Coordinator at Septa, were also part of the festivities.

Look for more events happening throughout the Delaware Valley Region at www.aldianews.com



