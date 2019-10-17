Advertisement

Hard Work, Perseverance y Cultura - The 2019 AL DÍA Hispanic Heritage Awards

Several individuals were honored for their accomplishments in the fields of Health, Business, Education, Public Service and Non-Profit at the Hispanic Heritage Awards. (Photo from Left to right: Walter Perez, Ana Nuñez, Uva Coles, Councilwoman Maria Quiñones-Sanchez, Nilda Ruiz, Manuel Trujillo, Hernan Guaracao)

The annual celebration by ALDIA News as part of Hispanic Heritage Month was held at the Union League in Philadelphia October 15.

by Peter Fitzpatrick
 10/17/2019 - 23:52
October 17, 2019

Within a short distance from City Hall, the Union League played host to the AL DÍA 2019 Hispanic Heritage Awards. Over a couple hundred people attended the event celebrating the work and dedication to five champions of the Latino community. Uva Coles for Education, Councilwoman Maria Quiñones-Sanchez for Public Service, Manuel Trujillo for Business, Nilda Ruiz for the Non-Profit sector and Ana Nunez for Health.

Among those in attendance were Mayor Jim Kenney, Judge Nelson Diaz, as well as keynote speaker Samuel Ramirez Jr., Managing Director and Fixed Income Specialist at Ramirez & Co.  Jennifer Rodriguez, President of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Jessica DeJesus, Director at the Research Support Center at the University of Pennsylvania, and Elvira Méndez, Multilingual Constituent and Community Relations Coordinator at Septa, were also part of the festivities.

Look for more events happening throughout the Delaware Valley Region at www.aldianews.com

 


The 2019 ALDIA Hispanic Heritage Awards


The ALDIA News Hispanic Heritage Awards was held at the Union League in Center City Philadelphia. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/ALDIA News
The Hispanic Heritage Awards recognize the accomplishments to individuals in the fields of health, education, non-profit, public service and business.
Rebekah Madrid, Molly Ruiz, Ana Núñez, Raidizon Mercedez
Jeff Byers, Alban Mora
Joey Lee, James Narron
Hassan D. Moore, Tiffenia Archie, Michael Robinson
Dr. Bonnie Camarda, Reverend Naomi Washington-Leapheart
Manuel Trujillo, Alvaro J. Trujillo, Camila Trujillo, The honorable Nelson Diaz
Councilwoman Maria Quinones-Sanchez, Samori Coles, Uva Coles
Irene Contreras, Pedro Rodriguez, Stephanie Reid, Jessica DeJesus
Kanetha Caulk, Greg DeShields, Naomi Gonzalez
6ABC's Walter Perez was Master of Ceremonies at the ALDIA Hispanic Heritage Awards
ALDIA CEO and Publisher Hernan Guaracao
Jennifer Rodriguez, Jeff Guaracino
Samuel Ramirez Jr. was the Keynote Speaker during the ALDIA News Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Mayor Jim Kenney
Jeff Guaracino, Councilwoman Maria Quinones-Sanchez
Don Taylor, Uva Coles
Douglas Oliver, Manuel Trujillo
Hugh Lavery, Ana Núñez
Josue Figueroa, Nilda Ruiz

HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS 2019
Philadelphia
Union League of Philadelphia

