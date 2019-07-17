Amber Hikes enters the national spotlight with new position at the ACLU

Advertisement

Philly’s former Executive Director of LGBT Affairs will become the Chief Diversity Officer at the ACLU in New York City.

 07/17/2019 - 12:02
By Nigel Thompson
July 17, 2019

A week after the Mayor’s Office accepted her resignation from Philadelphia’s Office of LGBT Affairs, Amber Hikes announced on Twitter that she has accepted the position of Chief Diversity Officer at the national headquarters of the American Civil Liberties Union in New York City.

In her new position, Hikes will be able to offer her unique insight in the shaping and implementation of ACLU Equality, Diversity and Inclusion programming for its more than 4 million members in 50 states nationwide.

It was her insight into the lack of racial representation within the LGBTQ community that spawned the “More Color, More Pride” flag in the City of Brotherly Love. 

The flag added black and brown stripes to the traditional LGBTQ banner to represent marginalized communities and created a bang across the world.

This prior experience on the global scale will help Hikes in her transition to the national spotlight, where she looks to make similar impacts. 

“We’re just getting started, fam,” she wrote on Twitter this morning.

Hikes will remain in Philadelphia until July 31. The city is still looking for her replacement.

