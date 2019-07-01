Honoring the importance of Immigrant contributions in Philadelphia

Advertisement

Chioma Ugochukwu, Provost of Cabrini University, presents Ray Yabor, Margaret Chin and Anne O' Callaghan with the 2019 Mother Cabrini Immigrant Heritage Award. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DÍA News

AL DÍA News' "The New American" event on June 29 at the Kimmel Center honored individuals whose work empowered immigrants throughout the Philadelphia region.

by Peter Fitzpatrick
 07/01/2019 - 11:30
Peter Fitzpatrick
By Peter Fitzpatrick
July 01, 2019

In celebration of Immigrant Heritage Month, AL DÍA recognized individuals for their life-long service to immigrant communities throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. "The New American" awards, held at the Kimmel Center on June 29 celebrated and recognized the cultural, social and economic contributions of local immigrants, or New Americans:

Anne O' Callaghan, who was the catalyst for the creation of the Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians; Margaret Chin, current chair of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation (PCDC); and Ray Yabor, whose humble beginnings began with the creation of the 503 Corporation that helped generate jobs and provided services in both corporate and government sectors. The event also included a sit-down interview with the second lady of Pennsylvania Gisele Fetterman, who shared her journey from living as a child in Rio de Janeiro, Brasil to her experiences living in America and being Pennsylvania's second-most-powerful woman.

In attendance were Senator Sharif Street, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, and Raquel Arredondo, Associate Director, Outreach, Engagement & Professional Development for Drexel University's Lebow College of Business. Chioma Ugochukwu, Provost of Cabrini University; Hector Herrada, External Affairs Associate of Congreso; and Amanda Bergson-Shilcock, Director of Upskilling Policy at National Skills Coalition, were also a part of the celebration.

For more local events happening throughout the Philadelphia region, go to www.aldianews.com.  

 


AL DÍA's "The New American" Awards


Hernan Guaracao & Second Lady of Pennsylvania Gisele Fetterman
Mother Cabrini Imigrant Heritage Award
Marilyn Kai Jewett, Wayne Jacobs
Katherine Senter, Hector Herrada
Amanda Bergson-Shilcock, John Chin
Arelis and Giovanni Almonte
Bob Grimmie, Raquel Arredondo
Bart Hertzbach, Frederick D. Strober
Brian Eury, Jose Rodriguez
Rob Anderson & Dr. Crystal Anderson
Casey Kuklick, Kenneth Carter
Second Lady of Pennsylvania Gisele Fetterman, Raquel Arredondo
Margaret Chin, Raquel Arredondo
Anne O' Callaghan, Raquel Arredondo
Ray Yabor, Raquel Arredondo
Senator Sharif Street

