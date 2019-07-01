Honoring the importance of Immigrant contributions in Philadelphia

In celebration of Immigrant Heritage Month, AL DÍA recognized individuals for their life-long service to immigrant communities throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. "The New American" awards, held at the Kimmel Center on June 29 celebrated and recognized the cultural, social and economic contributions of local immigrants, or New Americans:

Anne O' Callaghan, who was the catalyst for the creation of the Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians; Margaret Chin, current chair of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation (PCDC); and Ray Yabor, whose humble beginnings began with the creation of the 503 Corporation that helped generate jobs and provided services in both corporate and government sectors. The event also included a sit-down interview with the second lady of Pennsylvania Gisele Fetterman, who shared her journey from living as a child in Rio de Janeiro, Brasil to her experiences living in America and being Pennsylvania's second-most-powerful woman.

In attendance were Senator Sharif Street, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, and Raquel Arredondo, Associate Director, Outreach, Engagement & Professional Development for Drexel University's Lebow College of Business. Chioma Ugochukwu, Provost of Cabrini University; Hector Herrada, External Affairs Associate of Congreso; and Amanda Bergson-Shilcock, Director of Upskilling Policy at National Skills Coalition, were also a part of the celebration.






