Philly adds a Latina as its First Deputy Treasurer

Philadelphia has added a major regional Latina talent to its Treasurer’s Office in Natalia Dominguez Buckley, who is joining the city as its first deputy treasurer after five years as a regional vice president at Santander Bank.

Dominguez Buckley is a native of Argentina, and came to the U.S. in the early 2000s to pursue her degree at the University of Pennsylvania. She graduated with an undergraduate degree in International Relations before getting an MGA in Public Finance.

The new first deputy treasurer once told the Philadelphia Business Journal that her Latina immigrant experience and family is what put her on the path to a career in finance.

“In addition, being able to help so many individuals of diverse backgrounds is a source of great personal pride and motivation,” she said.

Since graduating from Penn, she’s built an expansive resume in the private and public sectors.

Before her five years at Santander, Dominguez Buckley was at her alma mater as a financial analyst, a project manager at the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) for its Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), and Southeast Pennsylvania’s director of international business development at the state level.

She came to Santander as a vice president of commercial banking before moving up to be a community partnership manager, and then a specialized banking relationship manager for the Mid-Atlantic and Metro New York regions.

While there, Dominguez Buckley was also a member of Santander’s Conexion group, a network of Hispanic and Latino employees at the company that promotes their development and rise in the hierarchy of the company and communities they inhabit.

Outside of paid positions, she also serves on the boards of Community First Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to providing capital to underserved communities, and BLOCS, another organization focused on developing, and providing values-based education to students in Philadelphia Catholic schools.

Previously, Dominguez Buckley was also on the boards of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and FINANTA.

In the past, she has also been honored by AL DÍA as a nominee for its 2018 Women’s Summit and The Philadelphia Business Journal as a winner of one of its 2020 Minority Business Leader Awards.

Now, she enters Philadelphia’s Office of the Treasurer at arguably one of the city’s most pivotal moments, staring at a potential $450 million budget gap heading into the 2022 Fiscal Year.