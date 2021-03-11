Have you heard of Boostin’ Bowls? A local eatery serving all-natural acai bowls in the heart of Manayunk

It’s safe to say maintaining a diet in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic has been nearly impossible for many.

But to help get people back on track, Jenna Cardello, a Temple University alum, has a refreshing, health-focused eatery called Boostin’ Bowls.

Cardello, with the help of her mother Kathy, opened Boostin’ Bowls together in September 2017.

The small take-out hub received positive feedback almost immediately from locals in Manayunk.

“A few friends of mine just got back from California and were talking about these acai bowls that were popular back there, and they said, ‘you should open something like that up,” said Cardello of Boostin’ Bowls’ initial inspiration.

In a city that feasts on cheesesteaks, it’s taken a while for people to wrap their heads around what acai bowls really are.

“But now it has been wonderful,” said Cardello. “Before the pandemic, we had a ton of college students. We also get a lot of people coming from the gym.”

She’s also had major support from her family and friends throughout her time in business.

To them, this was her calling.

“My father has always been protective and wanted to make sure that I was doing the right thing by opening up my own business,” she said.

But as Cardello’s father later saw, the business began to boom, and all of his worries went away.

“He has been so supportive,” said Cardello.

That became vital amid 2020’s madness.

When the COVID-19 pandemic came to Philly in March, Cardello was worried, like thousands of others, about her business.

But with the help of her customers, Cardello saw light at the end of the tunnel.

“We were kind of already set up for takeout,” she said. “There was a lot of uncertainty in the beginning though.”

Unlike others, Cardello’s shop did not close at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very grateful for that,” she said.

Spring is just around the corner, which means the sun will be beaming in no time and Boostin’ Bowls will have plenty of customers in line to try its fresh acai bowls.

In the meantime, Cardello is focusing on expanding her business by hiring more staff.

“It’s about to get busy, right now we have about 10 employees right now,” she said.

The assortment of nutritious foods at her establishment isn’t just acai bowls. Cardello’s business is also known for its smoothies that contain nothing but high-quality ingredients.

They also have an avocado toast that is perfect for on-the-go customers looking for something to eat before they go to work.

“We also add cherry tomatoes, spinach, and everything bagel seasoning, some people add a sliced hard-boiled egg on top,” she said.

She also has a PB&J bowl that consists of an acai base, granola, topped with strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, with a generous serving of peanut butter on top.

“All of the bowls are healthy and are filled with antioxidants,” she said.

As her business continues to thrive, Cardello is focusing on expanding her shop beyond just increasing staff.

“We don’t know if we are going to add a food truck, or buy another space, we are still thinking about it,” she said.

If you’re looking for something healthy to try, why not hit up Boostin’ Bowls? Check out their menu and choose a bowl that satisfies your craving!