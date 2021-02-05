Esther Aguilera confirmed as honored guest speaker for 2021 AL DÍA Women of Merit

The 2021 AL DÍA Women of Merit event will be a celebration of trailblazing, hardworking, groundbreaking women from across the nation.

While nominations are continuing to be accepted, AL DÍA is proud to announce that Esther Aguilera will be the honored guest speaker at the upcoming virtual event.

Aguilera is recognized as a social entrepreneur and turnaround specialist, leading scale-up, innovative change and managing high performance teams. She is also the President & CEO of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA).

Founded in 2016, LCDA is an organization comprised of U.S. Latinos that serve on publicly traded or large privately-held company boards, as well as C-level aspiring directors, and brings together accomplished Latino executives at the highest levels of corporate governance who share the mission of advocating and serving as a resource to increase the number of U.S. Latinos on corporate boards.

Aguilera brings a 25-year record of success executing strategic business plans to drive organizational effectiveness, growth and impact.

Prior roles include being the President & CEO of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI), where Aguilera spearheaded programs that transformed the life trajectory of hundreds of young Latinos across the country; principal at the Dewey Square Group; senior advisor to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy; executive and legislative director of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC); and a policy analyst at the National Council of La Raza.

Aguilera has a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy from Occidental College and completed the Harvard Corporate Governance Executive Program in 2005.

The AL DÍA Women of Merit event will aim to recognize, acknowledge and celebrate the U.S. Latina and multicultural women breaking down barriers and emerging in leadership positions nationwide.

For more information or to nominate a woman who fits that description, click here. The virtual event is scheduled to take place on March 31, 2021.