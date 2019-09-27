Prospanica Philadelphia hosting annual career expo

The Philadelphia chapter of Prospanica is hosting a career expo on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The event, officially called the Prospanica Career Excellence Expo, will feature a career fair-like atmosphere that will include a keynote speaker, booths from various companies, a resume clinic, LinkedIn profile review, and more.

The goal of the event is to equip all attendees and participants with valuable feedback and resources needed to help maximize their career development experience.

Attendees will be given opportunities to practice networking skills, seek employment, and enhance both their professional and personal brands.

There will also be two featured workshops at the event with two prominent speakers: Raquel Arredondo, associate director for outreach, engagement & professional development for Drexel University’s Lebow College of Business, will provide some strategies that can be used for individuals to own their careers; and Cherice Washington, risk & underwriting advisor for Cigna, will discuss the importance of personal money management.

Some of the companies that will be in attendance at the career expo include Drexel University, PNC, Lincoln Financial Group, Comcast, Nationwide, City of Philadelphia, Census 2020, and Cigna.

Overall, the event will allow for all attendees and participants to have the valuable opportunity to engage in meaningful networking sessions with professionals and fellow peers.

Prospanica was founded in 1988 and has grown to include more than 40 chapters across the nation. Its mission is to empower and enable Hispanic professionals to achieve their full educational, economic, and social potential.

The Prospanica Career Excellence Expo will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 from 9:30am to 1:30pm at the Howard Gittis Student Center at Temple University.

To register for the expo, click here.