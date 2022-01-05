Advertisement

Abhinav Rastogi is named Temple University Hospital’s new President and CEO

Rastogi begins the new year in his role as Temple University Hospital overseer; he plans to focus on effective operations and the hospital’s financial health.

By Hector Davila
January 05, 2022

Temple University Health announced Tuesday, Abhinav Rastogi, as the next president and CEO of Temple University Hospital.

Michael Young, former president and CEO of the hospital, was exceeded by Rastogi on New Year’s Day. Young will remain as president and CEO of Temple Health Systems, and work with Rastogi during the transition.

“Abhi’s effective leadership and thorough familiarity with the day-to-day operational and financial performance of Temple University Hospital make him ideally-suited to take on the challenges and the opportunities that lie ahead for TUH,” said Young in a statement.

Rastogi knows the business from both the inside and outside, as he steps into the role with 19 years of experience at Temple. He’s worked in different roles, such as director of the Project Management Office, associate hospital director of the Pulmonary Service Line, and senior vice president of professional services.

He received his bachelor of engineering degree at Mumbai University in India, and later earned his MBA/MIS degree from Temple University’s Fox School of Business and Management.

Temple University Hospital’s Main, Jeanes, Episcopal, and Northeastern campuses will be overseen by Rastogi for financial stability and ensuring operational needs are met.

Prior to working at Temple, Rastogi held previous positions as a pharmaco-economic data analyst at Temple University’s School of Pharmacy, a consultant for International Business Machines (IBM), and a project team leader at Tata Infotech.

Rastogi is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, a professional who has thorough understanding to lead complex improvement projects, and he holds a certificate in IS/IT Project Management.

