Taller Puertorriqueño’s teams-up with prominent cultural organizations for toy drive

The nonprofit community-based cultural organization Taller Puertorriqueño has teamed up with The Kimmel Cultural Campus and the Philadelphia Orchestra for a toy drive.

The trio will be combining their powers for the remaining 2021-22 season, focusing on community development through their partnership.

“Taller feels proud and honored to join the Kimmel Cultural Campus in this season long collaborative partnership to further promote both our organization’s missions… Through art, Taller breathes, embodies, and responds to the issues that impact us all. Art is a tool to combat prejudice, and to preserve and keep our culture alive and relevant,” said Taller Puertorriqueño Executive Director Carmen Febo San Miguel

The Kimmel Cultural Center and Philadelphia Orchestra are supporting Taller Puertorriqueño with a $10,000 donation among other partnership goals.

The connection of organizations will be putting their actions forward this holiday season with their first effort — a community toy drive.

The Kimmel Cultural Center and Philadelphia Orchestra will be assisting Taller’s toy drive by encouraging their audiences to attend holiday performances with gifts in hand.

The gifts will benefit Taller’s annual Three Kings Celebration, which will be held on Jan. 6, 2022. Gifts will be given to local children at the celebration.

They will be distributed to local children within the age range of infancy to age 18. Labeled gift donations boxes will be present at Kimmel Cultural Campus venues.

Donation boxes will be present from Dec. 1 to Jan. 4, 2022.

Below are some donation items needed for Taller Puertorriqueño’s holiday toy drive, as requested by the organization:

Musical toys

Art materials

Sports items, excluding balls

Educational and “fun” baby toys

Headsets and Earbuds

Giftcards (including Apple Music, Target, GameStop)

Science games, including STEM toys

Sensory-specific games