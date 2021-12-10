Advertisement

Taller Puertorriqueño’s teams-up with prominent cultural organizations for toy drive

A donation box of toys. Photo: Getty Images

A donation box of toys. Photo: Getty Images

Taller Puertorriqueño’s teams-up with prominent cultural organizations for toy drive

Taller Puertorriqueño has teamed up with the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra for the holiday toy drive.

by nigelt
 12/10/2021 - 12:29
in
A donation box of toys. Photo: Getty Images
A donation box of toys. Photo: Getty Images

By Andrew Kolba
December 10, 2021

The nonprofit community-based cultural organization Taller Puertorriqueño has teamed up with The Kimmel Cultural Campus and the Philadelphia Orchestra for a toy drive.

The trio will be combining their powers for the remaining 2021-22 season, focusing on community development through their partnership. 

“Taller feels proud and honored to join the Kimmel Cultural Campus in this season long collaborative partnership to further promote both our organization’s missions… Through art, Taller breathes, embodies, and responds to the issues that impact us all. Art is a tool to combat prejudice, and to preserve and keep our culture alive and relevant,” said Taller Puertorriqueño Executive Director Carmen Febo San Miguel

The Kimmel Cultural Center and Philadelphia Orchestra are supporting Taller Puertorriqueño with a $10,000 donation among other partnership goals.

The connection of organizations will be putting their actions forward this holiday season with their first effort — a community toy drive.

The Kimmel Cultural Center and Philadelphia Orchestra will be assisting Taller’s toy drive by encouraging their audiences to attend holiday performances with gifts in hand. 

The gifts will benefit Taller’s annual Three Kings Celebration, which will be held on Jan. 6, 2022. Gifts will be given to local children at the celebration.

They will be distributed to local children within the age range of infancy to age 18. Labeled gift donations boxes will be present at Kimmel Cultural Campus venues.

Donation boxes will be present from Dec. 1 to Jan. 4, 2022.

Below are some donation items needed for Taller Puertorriqueño’s holiday toy drive, as requested by the organization:

  • Musical toys
  • Art materials
  • Sports items, excluding balls
  • Educational and “fun” baby toys
  • Headsets and Earbuds
  • Giftcards (including Apple Music, Target, GameStop)
  • Science games, including STEM toys
  • Sensory-specific games

 

One specific item that Taller Puertorriqueño has requested to not donate are toy guns. This could include mock firearms or airsoft rifles.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Taller Puertorriqueño
nonprofit
donations

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Non Profits

Hispanic Federation is the nation’s premier Latino nonprofit membership organization. Logo
Hispanic Federation has empowered more than 350 Latino community organizations with COVID-related grants
Romy Diaz, president of the Pan American Association of Philadelphia. Photo: Screenshot of the organization's 81 anniversary event. 
Pan American Association of Philadelphia's 81st anniversary event promotes unity, democracy in the Americas
Many nonprofits participate in Giving Tuesday donation drives each year. Photos and Graphics: AL DÍA News and per organizations listed in article below
Giving Tuesday in Philly: Eight local nonprofits to consider
Sharmain Matlock-Turner, president and CEO of the Urban Affairs Coalition. UAC 52nd Anniversary virtual event screenshot. 
Urban Affairs Coalition celebrates 52 years of servicing the Philadelphia region
AL DIA News
AL DIA News