PHL COVID-19 Fund aims to aid nonprofits affected by the pandemic

Through a collaborative effort, The City of Philadelphia is actively responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is partnering with the Philadelphia Foundation, United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey (UWGPSNJ) to launch the PHL COVID-19 Fund.

The PHL COVID-19 Fund will aid nonprofits that are at the forefront of the pandemic by providing urgent resources throughout the Philadelphia region.

“The pandemic is placing extraordinary stress on our city and region, particularly on already strained community organizations that help our most vulnerable residents, and we must work urgently to provide them with greater financial support,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a press release.

“The Fund is a shining example of government, philanthropy, and business coming together to respond to the immediate demands of our community and adapt to this evolving challenge,” he added.

The PHL COVID-19 Fund will provide grants to Philadelphia nonprofits that have a successful track record of serving at-risk populations. This includes seniors, people with disabilities, and those who are experiencing homelessness or are economically disadvantaged.

The grants will allow the nonprofits to continue providing community safety nets, such as food pantries and health services, as well as preparedness and protection services, such as hygiene supplies and access to accurate information.

“Supporting the nonprofit organizations serving on the frontlines of our communities is vital to immediately provide assistance to our most vulnerable neighbors who are at risk and have the greatest needs,” said Pedro Ramos, President & CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation. “This fund is essential to getting resources in good and expert hands who have the power to help. Equally important, it is emblematic of the collective will required to overcome the short- and long-term impact of COVID-19.”

Given the current circumstances, it’s likely that many community service organizations will see a significant increase in demands placed on their services. The PHL COVID-19 Fund is designed to help complement the work of these organizations, while expanding the capacity to reach as many people as possible.

It will begin with $6.4 million in funding, which includes a $3 million gift from the William Penn Foundation.

Some of the challenges that the Fund will look to combat include: reducing administrative burden, minimizing overhead costs, increasing delivery services, procuring protective gear, and leveraging supportive technology.

This fund supports nonprofits in the Greater Philadelphia Area, including all five Pennsylvania counties (Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia) and five Southern New Jersey counties (Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, and Cumberland).

For more information, click here.