Philadelphia Foundation and Forman Arts Initiative partner to create the $3 million Art Works grant for artists in underserved communities

Forman Arts Initiative and Philadelphia Foundation are partnering to create a grant that will be given to community-based organizations that support local artists in the city.

The program is dedicated to providing financial support to Black, Indeginious, and people of color (BIPOC).

The money will be an anchor for underserved communities that are inspired by the visual and performing arts.

“Philadelphia is a wonderful city with great organizations and artists. Our goal in creating the Forman Arts Initiative is to stimulate our region’s creative and arts communities through ongoing programming and advocacy,” said Michael Forman, co-founder of the Forman Arts Initiative.

The $3 million will be divided out to four organizations annually, and who will receive two-year, unrestricted grants of up to $200,000 per year.

The local community artists that are selected will have the opportunity to use the money to work to the fullest extent of their artistic ambitions.

“Art can be the lens through which people view equity within the world, and we hope that this program gives grantees an opportunity to develop works that help others challenge their own perspectives,” said Pedro Ramos, President and CEO of Philadelphia Foundation.

Organizations rewarded with the money must demonstrate how they are using the arts as a way to transform their communities and develop unique and safe spaces for other local artists.

“Through FAI’s first initiative, developed in partnership with the Philadelphia Foundation, we expect to invest in artists and arts organizations that actively work with communities to make Greater Philadelphia a better place,” said Forman. “The result for communities can be impactful – and we would like to offer our help in that process.”

The Forman institute will also be working with Drexel University to give grantees the access to provide education to students and evolve their organizational effectiveness.

The guidance, which is administered by Drexel’s Lenfest Center for Cultural Partnerships, will benefit the participating students by providing them with necessary experience in the arts industry.

Grantees will be selected by a nine-member team that will make their decision based on their deep partnership and dedication to helping artists from the BIPOC community.

Organizations that make between $500,000 dollars and $5 million dollars are eligible to apply.

To apply for grants, go to philafound.org/artworks for more information. Applications are due by April 23.