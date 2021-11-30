Giving Tuesday in Philly: Eight local nonprofits to consider

Every year, on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday takes place. Created in 2021, Giving Tuesday is a reminder of nonprofit work, highlighting ways to donate.

By putting the spotlight on nonprofits, Giving Tuesday is an annual reminder of the work that community members and organizations contribute year-round

Here are eight Philly-based nonprofits to consider donating to this Giving Tuesday.

Philadelphia Futures

Philadelphia Futures’ was founded in 1989. Today, the nonprofit seeks to help students gain admission and succeed in college. Five-hundred-plus high school and college students are assisted each year.

The nonprofit is aiming to fund their “Library of Dreams” this Giving Tuesday by reaching a $25,000 goal.

Through their Library of Dreams donations, Philadelphia Futures will fund the purchasing of books for their library.

Philadelphia Futures offers a variety of donation options past their Library of Dreams, as listed here.

Kensington Voice

The community-driven newsroom Kensington Voice is a bilingual source for news stories, personal essays, and resources for Kensington residents.

Kensington Voice began in August 2018, originally as a journalism course at Temple University’s Klein College of Media and Communication.

Now, Kensington Voice is dedicated to promoting news stories for the Kensington community. To ensure proficient and timely news, Kensington Voice is accepting donations this Tuesday.

Donations support Kensington Voice’s print and digital media. Donation options are available on the publication’s website.

cinéSPEAK

cinéSPEAK is aiming to raise $5K today to sustain and grow their contributions to the film community in Philly

The cinema organization is known for promoting togetherness. This Giving Tuesday, cinéSPEAK is hoping to move forward with the growth of their impact.

Independent cinema fosters joy, curiosity and connection. On this #GivingTuesday and WE INVITE YOU TO $UPPORT our work in a tangible way. We’re raising $5k to sustain + grow our work in #Philadelphia. BE A PART. Spread the word + DONATE TODAY: https://t.co/lEAq0c4b7n pic.twitter.com/CE0ZJoKHSd — cinéspeak (@cineSPEAK) November 30, 2021

Donations can be made through cinéSPEAK’s website.

¡Presente! Media

Another option for donation is the media organization, ¡Presente! Media.

Donations to ¡Presente! Media would assist the media organization in producing their bilingual journalism and documentaries.

¡Presente! Media’s projects are often focused on social justice, often addressing issues of racial and immigrant justice, education equity, culture, gender and LGBTQ equality.

There are a few options for donation available through ¡Presente! Media.

Power Street Theatre

Another organization focused on the arts, Power Street Theatre has been welcoming a collective of multicultural, multidisciplinary artists.

Power Street Theatre has produced 10 full productions in their nine years in operation. Donations would contribute towards Power Street Theatre’s continued mission.

Donation options are available on Power Street Theatre’s website.

Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia

Habitat for Humanity’s Philadelphia operation is hoping to raise $10K during this Giving Tuesday.

With the motto “home unites us,” Habitat Philadelphia is continuing a mission of creating a city where everyone has a warm, dry, and safe place to rest their head.

Habitat Philadelphia is now taking donations to reach their Giving Tuesday goal.

Morris Animal Refuge

This Philly-based nonprofit animal shelter is hoping to raise an impressive $32K by the end of Giving Tuesday.

Morris Animal Refuge is dedicated to helping homeless abandoned pets in the Philly region.

The nonprofit is committed to better the situation of these animals which otherwise are left to fend for themselves.

This Giving Tuesday, Morris Animal Refuge has teamed up with Arm & Hammer. Thanks to Arm & Hammer, “gifts” up to $13,850 will be matched.

Usual donation options are available for the animal shelter.

Eagles Autism Foundation

This Eagles-affiliated nonprofit has offered invaluable contributions to this community, such as establishing a sensory friendly vaccination clinic.

The Eagles Autism Foundation is asking for donations this Giving Tuesday.

The nonprofit is focused on taking action and representing people with autism through research, advocacy, unity, and empathy.

Donation options for the Eagles Autism Foundation are available on the nonprofit’s site.

Support the Eagles Autism Foundation this Giving Tuesday!



When you give $25 or more through tomorrow, you'll receive a special EAF gift.



: https://t.co/LzqkSEkbPq pic.twitter.com/vE9k3hktEo — Eagles Autism Foundation (@eaglesautism) November 29, 2021

Also for your consideration:

During Giving Tuesday, some online scammers may take advantage of the charitable day to trick unsuspecting donors.

All of the nonprofits listed above are legitimate, hardworking contributors to the Philadelphia community.

However, there is always the possibility of non-legitimate nonprofits created with the intention to scam.

For tips on avoiding scams this Giving Tuesday, consider this PSA from NBC10 Philadelphia.