Live Más Scholarship Workshop event in Philly: Day 1

The first day of the Live Más Scholarship Workshop in Philadelphia kicked off today, July 16, at the Study Hotel at University City.

This is the third year the workshop event, created by the Taco Bell Foundation, has been hosted in several cities across the United States.

The event kicked off with a meet and greet among the nearly 40 college students and scholarship recipients from all across the country. The students were then afforded the opportunity to introduce themselves in front of the group, who all gathered in the Banquet Salon of the hotel.

This was followed by an influencer talk, in which the students listened to the journey and experiences of a guest speaker. The first guest speaker was Zeina Barr, an entrepreneur and the founder & CEO of Raise the Barr. Raise the Barr is a technology startup that aims to promote diversity in the workplace, and uses artificial intelligence-powered chatbots to make the training process more engaging for enterprises all over the world.







After the influencer talk, the scholars took part in a resume writing clinic, where they received feedback and helpful tips on how to improve their resume.

Since the Live Más Scholarship is based off the passions of these talented students, the next session was a skill building exercise that allowed the students to learn how to craft and present their first passion project.

The first day of the workshop concluded with a Personal Branding & Networking session, where the students met with career mentors and LinkedIn professionals within their fields. Fields included STEM, business, creative arts, public service, and more.

The Live Más Scholarship Workshop in Philadelphia will take place from July 16 to July 18.