Independence Blue Cross’ Chuck Stefanosky wins two leadership awards

In recent months, Chuck Stefanosky has received two distinct honors for his work, surrounding his leadership and support of Independence Blue Cross’ supplier diversity program.

In December 2021, he was named the Emmett T. Vaughn Corporate Advocate of the Year by the Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council (EMSDC). They recognized Stefanosky for his goal-driven commitment to supplier diversity and passion for creating spaces and opportunities for diverse businesses to thrive and grow.

Months earlier, he was named the Women’s Business Enterprise Center East (WBEC East) Advocate of the Year award recipient, and recognized for providing exceptional support to women business enterprises (WBE) and demonstrating leadership in the promotion of Women’s Business Enterprise National Council-certified WBEs.

Stefanosky, in November 2021, was named supplier diversity director for Independence — the first-ever person to be appointed to the position for the company. His role is to develop and execute strategies to enrich the company’s 30+ year commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Prior to that, he served over 19 years as director of strategic sourcing and procurement.

Over the course of his more than two decades with Independence, Stefanosky has shown a deep commitment to advancing diverse businesses and bolstering the company’s longstanding and impactful supplier diversity program.

Throughout his tenure, the company has seen a number of key milestones: including the launch of an African American Supplier Mentoring program, landmark spending with diverse businesses owned and controlled by women, veterans, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community, and award recognition for its commitment to supplier diversity.

Stefanosky is a graduate of Gannon University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, and later went on to earn an MBA from Penn State Great Valley.