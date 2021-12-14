Dr. Ala Stanford is a 2021 Top 10 CNN Hero

Dr. Ala Stanford, founder & CEO of the both the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium and the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity, has been selected as a 2021 Top 10 CNN Hero.

As part of the recognition, she will be awarded a $10,000 cash donation to advance the work of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, led by Dr. Stanford and a group of 50 Black healthcare professionals, has been diligent in building trust among Black communities, as well as administering COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

This effort has led to more than 75,000 Philadelphia residents getting tested, and more than 4,000 getting vaccinated.

“The leading cause of death for all in the United States is heart disease, cancer, COVID-19, casualties and trauma. All of which are preventable, but the neighborhoods where people live, work, play and raise their children lack the care they need,” said Dr. Stanford in a press release, noting that the mission is to provide preventative care.

"Covid has taught us much: when one person is healthy, we are all better for it."



Dr. Ala Stanford has been working to change vaccine hesitancy among people of color. Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium has tested and vaccinated more than 75,000 people in Philadelphia. #CNNHeroes pic.twitter.com/1kDCkYupeE — CNN Heroes (@CNNHeroes) December 13, 2021

In November 2021, Dr. Stanford opened the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity to continue adding to that mission, but particularly in low-income ZIP codes and areas with a high poverty rate and high COVID-19 infection rates.

Since opening, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium has seen more than 1,500 people for preventive care, mental health, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

“Many Black residents and the poor have not been served but now they are. Every person should be able to walk into a doctor’s office regardless of the color of their skin or insurance status and be seen with empathetic care, without bias and judgment,” said Dr. Stanford.

CNN created its Top Heroes designation as a way to honor “everyday people doing extraordinary things to change the world.”

Since 2007, CNN has profiled more than 350 Heroes helping over 55 million people in all 50 states and more than 110 countries around the world.