Diversity and Inclusion for all employees - The Prospanica 2019 ERG Summit
The fourth annual Employee Resource Group (ERG) Summit, sponsored by Prospanica, was held at Two Liberty Place in Center City Philadelphia August 22.
The ERG Summit brings together ERG leaders, human resource leaders, local community leaders, and individuals who look to address current gaps in their organization and propagate a culture of participation and leadership to advocate for growth.
Among the participants at the summit were Melissa Aguilar, Manager of Talent Management of Campbell Soup Company; Kory Collins, Diversity Talent Strategist of Cigna; and Kenneth C. Kerr Jr., Senior Consultant IT Enterprise Solutions for Lincoln Financial Group. Osayi Osunde, founder of Fit Academy; Greg Payton, Vice President of Group Diversity and Inclusion for PNC Financial Services; and Falon Shrokman, Talent Acquisition Lead IT Executive Recruiting for Comcast, were also In attendance.
