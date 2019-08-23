Diversity and Inclusion for all employees - The Prospanica 2019 ERG Summit

Advertisement

Greg Payton, Vice President of Group Diversity and Inclusion for PNC Financial Services, discusses how to create your brand. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DÍA News

The fourth annual Employee Resource Group (ERG) Summit, sponsored by Prospanica, was held at Two Liberty Place in Center City Philadelphia August 22. 

The ERG Summit brings together ERG leaders, human resource leaders, local community leaders, and individuals who look to address current gaps in their organization and propagate a culture of participation and leadership to advocate for growth. 

Among the participants at the summit were Melissa Aguilar, Manager of Talent Management of Campbell Soup Company; Kory Collins, Diversity Talent Strategist of Cigna; and Kenneth C. Kerr Jr., Senior Consultant IT Enterprise Solutions for Lincoln Financial Group. Osayi Osunde, founder of Fit Academy; Greg Payton, Vice President of Group Diversity and Inclusion for PNC Financial Services; and Falon Shrokman, Talent Acquisition Lead IT Executive Recruiting for Comcast, were also In attendance.

For more events happening in the Philadelphia Region, go to www.aldianews.com.

 


The 2019 Prospanica ERG Summit


The fourth annual ERG Summit took place at Two Liberty Place in Philadelphia August 22. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
Natily Santos, Jillian Buckner, Janelle Coluccio
Jorge Cardona, Natily Santos
Cassandra Razzi, Allison Nichols, Jackie Bugay, Keema Shonekan
Tina Lloyd, Kelly Deily
Greg Payton
People are paired into groups for brainstorming activity concerning creating your personal brand.
Lloyd Ricks, Jr., Dr. Marilyn Martinez, Jennifer Kugler, Jorge Cardona
Melissa Aguilar
Osayi Osunde, founder of Fit Academy, shows the audience how fitness and networking can create connections.
Kory Collins
Kenneth C. Kerr Jr.
Falon Shrokman
Jameel Rush
Panel discusses diversity and inclusion in the workplace

