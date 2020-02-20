Cuban multi-time Grammy award winner and entrepreneur Emilio Estefan joins efforts of L’ATTITUDE

L’ATTITUDE, the business-based national initiative focused on discussing the Latino impact on the U.S. economy, recently announced that musician and entrepreneur Emilio Estefan is joining the L’ATTITUDE family.

He is the latest in a long list of Latinos who have joined efforts to shed light on the Latino cohort that playing a crucial part in the U.S. economy.

Latino-owned businesses contribute more than $700 billion in sales to the economy annually, and one in four new businesses is Latino-owned.

“In general, the political power of Latinos is very strong, but their economic power is even more impressive,” Emilio Estefan told The Miami Herald, shortly after the announcement.

Estefan is a globally well-known and successful musician, having won 19 Grammys throughout his career. He has also been instrumental in supporting the career of his wife, Gloria Estefan, who has three Grammys in her own right.

In addition to his contributions in the music industry, Estefan has also been very active in entrepreneurship, with a number of business ventures under his direction — including his own media company, Estefan Enterprises, and numerous service and hospitality businesses that employ over 2,000 people.

“If there is a secret that I want to share with young entrepreneurs, it is the dream of doing; the start is the prettiest thing that any human being has. I would also like to tell them that they have to plan things, that they have to be sure of what they want to achieve,” he told The Miami Herald.

He also noted respect for the people he works with as one of his keys to success, as well as a positive attitude and passion for work.

Prior to officially joining L’ATTITUDE as a partner, Estefan was a guest speaker at the 2019 L’ATTITUDE Conference last September.

Other partners of L’ATTITUDE include Zoe Saldana, Ana Navarro, Julián Castro, Cesar Conde, Oscar Munoz, Luis Fonzi, David Acosta, and co-founders Sol Trujillo and Gary Acosta, among dozens of others.

L’ATTITUDE is the largest gathering of Latino leaders across various sectors, where the focus is discussing the trends in the U.S. economy, as well as the contributions that Latinos are making towards it. The focus is on changing the narrative of who Latinos are as a nation and how they are one of the main drivers of growth in the economy, and will continue to be for the next few decades.

The 2020 L’ATTITUDE Conference is set for Sept. 27-30, 2020 at the Grand Hyatt in San Diego, CA.