Claudia Romo Edelman: “Hispanics have never been so ready”

“The time is now. The numbers in the Hispanic community has never been so ripe and so ready and so strong.”

For nearly 30 years, Claudia Romo Edelman has worked on global affairs, looking to make an impact. That desire to make an impact has led her towards working at various places throughout Europe, including UNICEF, the United Nations, World Economic Forum and more.

Throughout her career, she has worked tirelessly to attract and highlight the best attributes of whatever she is working on.

In 2014, Romo Edelman moved to the United States after accepting the job at UNICEF. The move to the U.S. opened up a new world of possibilities.

“When I got the job at UNICEF to move to the states, I was very excited to learn that I was a Hispanic,” Romo Edelman told AL DIA.

Growing up in Mexico and having spent so much time in Europe, she always thought of herself as simply a Mexican.

In preparation for moving to America, Romo Edelman immersed herself learning about the group, which makes up 18 percent of the U.S. population.

“I found myself excited to be part of a majority that was literally like the middle class of America… but when I arrived, it didn’t feel [like] that majority, it didn’t feel that powerful, it didn’t feel that strong.”

With an extensive background as a marketer, Romo Edelman noticed a “reverse marketing problem” for Hispanics in the U.S.

She noted that whomever is doing marketing for the Hispanic community is hiding the best attributes of the community.

“And we Hispanics are drinking that Kool-Aid,” she added. “We’re thinking that we’re small, when we’re big; and we’re thinking that we’re weak when we’re powerful.”

This issue, however, has a solution.

We Are All Human

After taking a sabbatical from her job at the United Nations, Romo Edelman wanted to focus solely on what solutions can lead to more representation for Hispanics.

This focus helped launch the founding of We Are All Human, an organization dedicated to advancing the agenda of diversity, inclusion, and equity to reiterate that we are all part of the same human family.

She highlighted three insights that guide the work done at the We Are All Human Foundation:

Most Hispanics don’t know just how much they contribute to their country.

The Hispanic community is not unified as it should be.

Most Hispanics pretend they’re someone they aren’t when in the workplace.

With those three factors in mind, We Are All Human aims to bring awareness to Hispanics about their own contributions, unify the 26 communities that make up the wider Hispanic community, and help Corporate America do a better job of creating a more inclusive environment.

With the number of Hispanics who are currently in the country, she hopes for the community to continue to elevate themselves and promote what it truly means to be a Hispanic.

“We’ve never been so ready. We’re never been so strong. We’ve never been so many,” said Romo Edelman. “We’re just like creating the platform for the conversations to happen.”