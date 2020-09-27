Joe Biden to Latinos: ‘You are the driving force’

The digital edition of the country's premier Latino leadership event, L'Attitude 2020, featured not only the country's top business and community leaders but also those who depend exclusively on the Latino vote to succeed.

Particularly the Democratic candidate for President, former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a special address to event participants, Biden acknowledged the strength and impressive growth of the Hispanic population in the United States, with particular emphasis on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Latino households.

“I understand the success and the prosperity of the Latino American community is indispensable to the success and prosperity of the United States of America,” Biden said. “It’s that simple.”

“Latinos make an incredible contribution to the economic health of our nation. You’re the driving growth at an incredible rate of speed, and you’re the entrepreneurial spirit and energy that we need,” he added.

The former vice president recognized the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic and the economic collapse it has brought for millions of Latino families in the country, where 40,000 Latinos have lost their lives.

“COVID-19 has devastated families,” he lamented.

In a more political campaign tone, the candidate attacked the policies of the Trump Administration, highlighting the persecution and stigmatization of the Hispanic community over the past four years.

Biden recognized Latinos as “the center” of the communities in the country, and their impact in economic growth, promising fair wages and the dignified treatment that Hispanics deserve.

Similarly, and in conversation with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Saturday, in an interview broadcast both on MSNBC and at L’Attitude 2020, Biden insisted on his perspective.

“They’re a hugely important voting bloc, especially in some key battleground states. Why is it given President Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and actual policies [...] aren’t you polling better?” Ruhle asked of Biden, about Latinos.

“Look at what’s happening with COVID,” Biden said in response, “Hispanic families and businesses have really been hard by the pandemic. Not only have they been significantly more likely than whites to contract COVID, but they die from COVID at twice the same rate.”

“Hispanic unemployment is still at ten percent. Four in ten Hispanic families have kids go hungry, according to polling data. More than a quarter of Hispanic families are unsure they can make a mortgage payment in the next month.”

Biden then recommended aid packages, enhancing unemployment, free rental and more religious, nutrition assistance.

“All these things he has the ability to do because they’ve passed such a bill, and if they don’t like it, negotiate it,” Biden said.

He criticized Trump further because only 1% of the money earmarked in the Main Street Lending program, a loan program to help small and medium-sized businesses, has gone out.

“I think he should be focused on businesses under fifty employees; that’s 90% of Latino businesses,” Biden added. “We cannot do well in America if the Latino community doesn’t do well.”