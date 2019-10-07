Independence Blue Cross stays true to DNA with opening of new Center for Innovation

When it comes to innovation, Independence Blue Cross has always prided itself on being at the forefront.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, Independence celebrated the grand opening of its new Center for Innovation at its headquarters on Market Street in Philadelphia.

“This incredible new space is really a reflection of our company’s mission to enhance the health and well-being of the people and communities that we serve,” said Gregory E. Deavens, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Independence Blue Cross.

The two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility is designed to provide the space and resources to help engage the community, members, customers, health care professionals, and other partners in innovative and creative new projects.

Daniel J. Hilferty, President & CEO of Independence, said that the goal was to look at healthcare in a different way, and change the way the healthcare provider delivers, monitors, and measures care for the millions of members the company serves.

“And we realized that in order to do that, we needed to focus on the term, innovation,” he said. “We have an opportunity to unleash the power of technology, unleash the power of creative thinking, unleash the power of these incredible associates that call this place home for a large portion of their lives,” he added.

The new Center is the culmination of a seven-year-long renovation and modernization campus project for the company.

“This center is of critical importance to our future,” said Charles P. Pizzi, chairman of the Independence Health Group Board of Directors. “Our ability to transform healthcare and business is amplified exponentially in this space.”

While the center helps moves the company move forward, it also connects with the city’s rich history. Philadelphia is one of the earliest homes of innovation, and this new project simply adds to the city’s historical significance.

“We have all of the elements here,” said Claire Greenwood, executive director and CEO of the Council for Growth at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. “We have the talent, we have the research, we have increasing results... and now I think momentum that’s really a reflection of Independence’s commitment and others’ commitment across the community to build a hub in this space.”

As part of this new project, Independence is also partnering with Campus Philly to help college students understand the city better in a way that can help promote the recruitment and retention of those individuals into the city.

Deborah Diamond, Campus Philly President, said this new center will help aid that mission.

“It will really guarantee that Philadelphia becomes, and continues to be, a center of innovation for the world,” she said.

Some of the key features of the Center for Innovation include an area for discussions and open meetings; two large meeting rooms for groups of 50-100 people with space that enables digital presentations, live streaming, video conference and recording capabilities; a pitch room with high-resolution for presentations and video; various lounge areas; quiet zones and privacy rooms; private phone, meeting and breakout rooms; office space for the Independence Innovation team; a library area; Amazon lockers; and gourmet beverage and food services.