Advertisement

AL DÍA presents Top 40 Under 40

Photo: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News

Photo: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News

AL DÍA presents Top 40 Under 40

Nominations for the event are open through Feb. 29 and will recognize diverse leaders in Philadelphia.

by jensent
 02/04/2020 - 11:03
in
Photo: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News
Photo: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News

By Jensen Toussaint
February 04, 2020

In March, AL DÍA will be hosting its very own 40 Under 40 event.

The first-time event will provide the chance for Philadelphians to recognize up-and-coming leaders in the city. 

With Philadelphia’s demographic breakdown — more than 42% African American, more than 14% Latino and more than 7% Asian — the goal of the event is to showcase and reflect that diversity through the nominations. 

To make sure the field of nominees is diverse, AL DÍA has reached out to several diverse organizations across the region that promote and highlight the diverse communities of color that are making an impact in the city. 

Criteria for nominations include: under the age of 40, involvement in their community, career achievements, academic credentials, and contributions to their industry. 

A panel of four judges who bring with them broad experience in leadership, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement will then select the top 40 individuals who will be recognized at the event.

Nominations are open through Feb. 29, 2020, while self-nominations are also encouraged. To submit a nomination, click here.

The event will take place on March 20, 2020. 

TAGS
40 Under 40
leaders
AL DÍA Live

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Leaders

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
JLo & Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show: The influence of Latina performers
Leslie Richards, general manager of SEPTA, visited the AL DÍA newsroom for an interview on Jan. 29. Photo: Nigel Thompson/AL DÍA News.
Bringing more representation and accessibility to SEPTA
Philadelphia Archbishop-elect Nelson Perez addresses those assembled at the archdiocese's offices after his introduction by Archbishop Charles J. Chaput as the 14th bishop and 10th archbishop of Philadelphia on Thursday. Credit: AP / The Philadelphia Inquirer / Michael Bryant
The Cuban Archbishop of Philadelphia
Yvette Núñez sits at her desk at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News. 
Changing how we address poverty in Philadelphia