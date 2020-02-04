AL DÍA presents Top 40 Under 40

In March, AL DÍA will be hosting its very own 40 Under 40 event.

The first-time event will provide the chance for Philadelphians to recognize up-and-coming leaders in the city.

With Philadelphia’s demographic breakdown — more than 42% African American, more than 14% Latino and more than 7% Asian — the goal of the event is to showcase and reflect that diversity through the nominations.

To make sure the field of nominees is diverse, AL DÍA has reached out to several diverse organizations across the region that promote and highlight the diverse communities of color that are making an impact in the city.

Criteria for nominations include: under the age of 40, involvement in their community, career achievements, academic credentials, and contributions to their industry.

A panel of four judges who bring with them broad experience in leadership, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement will then select the top 40 individuals who will be recognized at the event.

Nominations are open through Feb. 29, 2020, while self-nominations are also encouraged. To submit a nomination, click here.

The event will take place on March 20, 2020.