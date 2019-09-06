AL DÍA to honor Champions of Justice at annual lawyers event

The honorees for the 2019 AL DÍA Lawyers Forum & Reception event has been announced.

AL DÍA will be honoring the three of the top lawyers at the annual event.

Daniel Mateo, of Holland & Knight, will be the recipient of the Law Firm/Corporate Counsel Award. Carmen Garcia, of the New Jersey State Parole Board, will be the recipient of the Government/Non-Profit Counsel Award. William Gonzalez, of Ceiba, will be the recipient of the Gus Garcia Lifetime Achievement Award.

Daniel Mateo

Daniel Mateo is a partner at Holland & Knight in Philadelphia. An experienced litigation and business disputes attorney, Mateo’s work spans many industries, including pharmaceuticals and other life sciences companies, financial services, telecommunications, oil and gas, software and consumer products.

Mateo represents on matters ranging from complex breach of contract disputes, commercial real estate and leasing disputes, consumer class action suits, trademark disputes and non-compete litigation.

With nearly 25 years of litigation and arbitration experience, Mateo is a skilled and confident advocate, who recognizes that successful outcomes require a strategy that is informed by the nature of the dispute, the amount in controversy, the client’s objectives and risk tolerance, the adversary, and the venue.

Mateo is an active and engaged member of the Hispanic National Bar Association, and a past president of the Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey. He regularly mentors young lawyers and strongly supports bar association diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Carmen Garcia

Carmen Garcia is a secretary of the Capital Health System Hospital Board of Directors. She served 14 years as an associate board member, as a gubernatorial appointee to the New Jersey State Parole Board. During her tenure through various administrations, she served as vice-chair of the Decision Making Processes and Procedures Committee, an active members of the Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Committee and on the State Council of the Interstate Commission for Juveniles as the executive branch representative.

Garcia is a former Chief Judge of the Municipal Court for Trenton, NY. She served with distinction as a municipal jurist for 16 years. In that time, she developed and administered New Jersey's first Municipal Drug Court Program, which provided diversionary treatment to first time offenders. She was the first Hispanic appointed to the bench in Mercer County, and the second Latina ever appointed to the bench in the State of New Jersey.

Though recently retired from State service, Garcia is a recognized community leader who remains actively involved in numerous professional, civic and volunteer associations and activities.

William Gonzalez

William Gonzalez is the executive director, has over 35 years of experience working in the Latino community. He is licensed to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He is the Past President of the Hispanic Bar Association of Pennsylvania and a member of the board of the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The Top Lawyer Awards event will recognize Latinx lawyers who exemplify the highest standards of professionalism and ethics, and who have demonstrated professional excellence and achievement, leadership, commitment to legal and community service, recognition among their peers, and dedication to improving the legal profession within the Greater Philadelphia Region.