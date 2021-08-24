Rosita Quintana dies at 96 years old

At 96, Mexican-Argentine actress Rosita Quintana, one of the most emblematic figures of the golden age of Mexican cinema, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23. The National Actors Association lamented the news on its Twitter account

"Our condolences to her family and friends. Rest in Peace," the Association wrote.

A month ago, the actress was admitted to a hospital in Mexico City due to an alleged throat infection that was later discovered to be a thyroid tumor.

"The infection is fine, they have been giving her antibiotics, the tumor has already been studied and there was no need to intervene," said a person close to Quintana when she was hospitalized.

Trinidad Rosa Quintana Muñoz was born in Buenos Aires on July 16, 1925. During the 40s and 50s she was on screen with icons of Mexican golden cinema such as Pedro Infante, Fernando Soler, Silvia Pinal and Germán Valdéz Tin Tan.

She starred in films such as Calabacitas tiernas, Soy charro de levita and No me defiendas compadre.

The actress began her career as a singer in a school for nuns. Later, at the age of 15, she made her debut in an Argentine orchestra with the Caro brothers.

According to some sources, Jorge Negrete would have gone to one of her presentations and invited her to travel to Mexico, where she later consolidated her career as an artist. In 2016, she was awarded the Ariel de Oro for her long and outstanding career as a film actress.