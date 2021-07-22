Mexico defeats France in Olympic Soccer

With a resounding 4-1, El Tri beat the French team in their first performance in Tokyo.

The game that took place at the Tokyo Stadium had the El Tri veteran goalkeeper, Memo Ochoa, and Diego Laínez as great stars.

Alexis Vega scored for Mexico in the 47th minute, Sebastian Cardova in the 54th minute, Uriel Antuna in the 80th minute and Eduardo Aguirre in the 91st.

France's only goal was a penalty from André-Pierre Gignac, who kept his promise of not to celebrate if he scored against Mexico.

Gignac, who plays for the UANL Tigres, arrived in Mexico in 2015 and after six years considers the country as his second home.

Before the game, he had promised that if he scored a goal to Memo Ochoa he would not celebrate.

"It is my adoptive country. I feel like one more Mexican, I have Mexican children, because on how they have treated me since I arrived six years ago. Culture is in my blood, so it will be a very special match for me," said the Frenchman before the match.

With this result, Mexico places first in Group A of the Olympic tournament and will have to face Japan this Sunday, July 25th.

Other results

Olympic soccer is one of the sports that started before the official opening of the Olympic Games.

In the women's division, Brazil beat China 5-0; The USA lost against Sweden 3-0 and Chile also lost against Great Britain 2-0.

In the men's branch, in addition to Mexico, Spain drew 0-0 against Egypt; Argentina lost 2-0 against Australia and Honduras was also defeated 1-0 by Romania; while Brazil won 4-2 against Germany.