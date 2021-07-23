The Google doodle takes part in the Olympic Games celebration

As usual, the tech giant Google released its doodle to celebrate the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.

The world's most popular search engine has already accustomed to its users to change its renowned logo "to commemorate holidays, anniversaries and the lives of famous artists, pioneers and scientists," says the Google doodles page.

The Tokyo doodle is the biggest they have ever designed. It is a game that recalls the aesthetics of classic video games and Japanese comics.

Welcome to the Doodle Champion Island Games!



In this interactive #GoogleDoodle, join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores a filled with sports, legendary opponents, and daring side quests.



Lucky is a cat who travels to Games Island to face seven traditional characters from Japanese folklore in different Olympic disciplines: table tennis (Tengu, the bird of prey), skateboarding (Tanuki, a shapeshifting trickster), shooting with bow (Yoichi, a samurai and skilled marksman), rugby (Oni, the fearsome foes), synchronized swimming (Princess Otohime), climbing (the owl Fukuro) and athletics (the Kijimuna crustaceans).

After clicking on the doodle, the player must defeat the seven characters in each sport to get the seven sacred scrolls. You can also check the world ranking of the teams in real time.

The game was created by the Japanese animation studio Studio 4C. The animators searched for widely known stories and legends in Japan and linked them to the Olympic disciplines.

“We're pleased that we were able to allude to various stories from Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south in the Doodle. Besides drawing inspiration from stories known across Japan, we also hoped to convey the rich and diverse natural beauty of the country, including underwater, sandy tropical beaches, forests, and snowy mountains, ”explained the creators.