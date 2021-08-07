The good, the bad and the ugly of Tokyo 2020

Tokyo has brought many surprises, some good and others not so much. From new world records to huge economic losses, this is a recount of the good, the bad and the ugly of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The good

With these new Olympic Games also came new disciplines. New categories of sports such as Karate, which for the first time in history made its debut as an Olympic sport in Japan. Surfing was another of the new disciplines that debuted at Tokyo 2020, this competition was held on Tsurigasaki beach, about 100 km from the Tokyo Olympic Stadium. Skateboarding also made its first appearance under the ‘street’ and ‘park’ modalities. 3x3 Basketball and sport climbing complete the quintet of the new disciplines.

The Skateboard category left the youngest podium in history at the Olympic Games under the female ‘street’ category. The three winning athletes were 42 years old all together, two with 13 years and the oldest who just turned 16.

On the other hand, Simon Biles opened the debate on the importance of mental health in elite sports. In the words of the medalist Samantha Peszek: “People are going to remember Simone Biles not just as the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of all time) from the perspective of gymnastics, but because of what she has been able to do from an integral point of view, of mental health, of sexual abuse, of all the other barriers that she has had to go through”.

Tokyo 2020 also leaves the door open for new Olympic records and medals. Brazilian Rebeca Andrade became the first Latin American to win a medal in the "all-around" artistic gymnastics of the Olympic Games. Swimmer Caeleb Dressel of the United States broke the Olympic record in men's 50-meter freestyle swimming and took home the gold medal. Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas set a new world record in women's triple jump, with a mark of 15.67 meters.

The bad

The restrictions caused by the Covid 19 pandemic have been one of the main obstacles that the Olympic Committee had to solve to execute the event in a proper way. This year, the event was held without a general public for the first time in decades on most Olympic venues.

On the other hand, as a result of the games, the highest peak of infections of Covid 19 was presented in Tokyo with 5.042 cases, which represents a record number in the capital of the country since the Olympic Games began on July 23.

Also, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been the most expensive in history. Before the start of the pandemic, the Olympics had been reported to cost about $ 12.6 billion. However, the final price (after postponing them one year) had an increase of $ 2.8 billion, making it the most expensive competition ever.

The ugly

In terms of infrastructure, Tokyo 2020 had 43 venues (including the Olympic Village), of which eight were newly built and will be permanent, 25 were existing facilities and ten were only temporary. The sports infrastructures that are typically created for the Olympic Games rarely have an economic return, which is why many people already believe that in a couple of years these great stages will be an abandoned place in the middle of the city.

The suffocating temperatures that the players have had to endure during their tournaments have been a trigger for their participation. In the middle of the sports competition, an archery fainted during her elimination round; the triathletes had to be helped by their race assistants who brought them ice-cold towels when they crossed the finish line and the case of the Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa, who suffered a heat stroke and had to leave the field in a wheelchair during their quarterfinal match.

Finally, one of the biggest discontent in Latin America was lived with the defeat of the Colombian Yuberjen Martínez, who was eliminated in the boxing quarterfinals in the 54 kg category against the Japanese Ryomei Tanaka. The judges declared the Japanese, who came out of the match in a wheelchair the winner, while Yuberjen was in his faculties to continue. The Colombian Boxing Federation announced that it filed a lawsuit against the Court of Arbitration for Sports, in which they request to review the ruling that left the boxer out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.