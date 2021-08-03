For the first time in more than a century, two athletes share a gold medal

Tokyo 2020 surprised with one of the most moving moments of the Olympics during the athletics competition on Sunday. Two athletes won the gold medal in the men's high jump at the Olympic Games.

Mutaz Essa Barshim from Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi from Italy, who, after two hours of arduous competition, finished in a tie with 2.37 meter jumps. To try to tiebreak, the players had to exceed 2.39 meters. Neither of them managed to achieve that mark, so an Olympic official offered to share the gold.

"Can we have two golds?" Was the only thing Barshim asked.

The official nodded and the two athletes decided to waive the tiebreaker and agree to share the gold medal and the title of Olympic champions in Tokyo 2020.

Friends off the track

"History, my friend!", were the words that Barshim said to Tamberi before he started running around the stadium with a face that only reflected joy.

Barshim and Tamberi's friendship story began eleven years ago, during a World Youth Championship in Canada in which both competed for the first time.

In 2016, Tamberi suffered an ankle injury that left him out of competition at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. "They told me I would not compete again," recalls the Italian.

A year later, he returned to the track, but did not have a good participation, so he did not want to see any of his teammates that night. Mutaz Essa Barshim was the only one who insisted to get into his room to comfort him and chat for a while. Tamberi cried while they talked, and his friend told him: “Don't try to rush things. You had a serious injury. You are back, although nobody expected it. You just need to take your time”.

What these friends did not imagine is that almost 4 years after that scene they would be sharing the Olympic podium in the first place.

“I know I deserve the gold. Gianmarco too. This goes beyond sports, this is a message for the new generations ”, said.