Advertisement

For the first time in more than a century, two athletes share a gold medal

Mutaz Essa Barshim de Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi de Italia compartieron el oro en salto de altura. Getty Images

 Mutaz Essa Barshim de Qatar y Gianmarco Tamberi de Italia shared gold in. Getty Images

For the first time in more than a century, two athletes share a gold medal

Mutaz Essa Barshim from Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi from Italy,  after two hours of arduous competition, finished in a tie with 2.37 meter jumps.

by Juliana Bedoya
 08/03/2021 - 22:21
in
Mutaz Essa Barshim de Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi de Italia compartieron el oro en salto de altura. Getty Images
Mutaz Essa Barshim de Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi de Italia compartieron el oro en salto de altura. Getty Images

By Erika Ardila
August 03, 2021

Tokyo 2020 surprised with one of the most moving moments of the Olympics during the athletics competition on Sunday. Two athletes won the gold medal in the men's high jump at the Olympic Games.

Mutaz Essa Barshim from Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi from Italy, who, after two hours of arduous competition, finished in a tie with 2.37 meter jumps. To try to tiebreak, the players had to exceed 2.39 meters. Neither of them managed to achieve that mark, so an Olympic official offered to share the gold.

"Can we have two golds?" Was the only thing Barshim asked.

The official nodded and the two athletes decided to waive the tiebreaker and agree to share the gold medal and the title of Olympic champions in Tokyo 2020.

Friends off the track

"History, my friend!", were the words that Barshim said to Tamberi before he started running around the stadium with a face that only reflected joy.

Barshim and Tamberi's friendship story began eleven years ago, during a World Youth Championship in Canada in which both competed for the first time.

In 2016, Tamberi suffered an ankle injury that left him out of competition at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. "They told me I would not compete again," recalls the Italian.

A year later, he returned to the track, but did not have a good participation, so he did not want to see any of his teammates that night. Mutaz Essa Barshim was the only one who insisted to get into his room to comfort him and chat for a while. Tamberi cried while they talked, and his friend told him: “Don't try to rush things. You had a serious injury. You are back, although nobody expected it. You just need to take your time”.

What these friends did not imagine is that almost 4 years after that scene they would be sharing the Olympic podium in the first place.

“I know I deserve the gold. Gianmarco too. This goes beyond sports, this is a message for the new generations ”, said.

First shared podium since 1912
The last shared podium in the athletics category occurred at the 1912 Stockholm games, where athletes Ferdinand Bie from Norway and Hugo Weislander from Sweden occupied the podium after the disqualification of American Jim Thorpe for professionalism.
70 years later the International Olympic Committee (IOC) returned the medals to the North American, remaining with a shared gold podium with Bie in the pentathlon and Weislander in the decathlon at the Stockholm games.
To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Juegos Olímpicos
tokio 2020

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Sports

Simone Biles gana bronce en Tokio 2020. Getty Images
Bronze medal with gold twist for Simone Biles
Tokyo medals are made with electronic waste
Tokyo medals are made with electronic waste
Mexico after losing to Brazil on penalties in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo: Getty Images. 
Mexico’s senior and olympic soccer squads both disappoint
The Olympic games will be held July 23th- August 8th in Tokyo. Photo: Getty Images
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS - WEEK 2
AL DIA News
AL DIA News