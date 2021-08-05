China is a machine for making Olympic athletes

The 14-year-old Chinese diver, Quan Hongchan, became one of the stars of these Olympic Games in Tokyo. The young athlete, who just had her birthday on March 28, made three perfect dives within her five attempts.

The short diver took the first place in her first participation at the Olympics, with a total score of 466.20, in second place was her teammate Yuxi Chen with a total of 425.40 and the third place was taken by the Australian Melissa Wu ( 371.40).

According to Chinese media, Quan started swimming when she was only seven years old. During October 2020 her name began to be more recognized within the different international competitions and now she has taken all the honors in Tokyo 2020.

Quan Hongchan's performance is no coincidence, especially in the diving category, since the Asian country has already won ten medals between the men's and women's teams. Except for the 10-meter synchronized at the men's level (where the British duo won and China came second), all the first places in the different specialties had representatives from this country. In total, the Chinese athletes won six gold and four silver medals.

Those who do not earn gold

On the other side of the Chinese story are the athletes who fail to achieve the highest Olympic recognition, as is the case of the mixed doubles table tennis team, which made an appearance on public television announcing its apologies to the country after winning the silver medal in this category. Player Liu Shiwen couldn't hold back her tears and said she was sorry to "fail the team" as she repeatedly apologized.

One of the messages against the players said: “They have failed the whole nation” and other comments affirmed that those who did not get the gold were “unpatriotic.” There were so many hateful messages that the Chinese government had to use its censorship powers to remove many of the comments that attacked them. At the end, 33 users were sanctioned without being able to use the Weibo platform, the Chinese Twitter, for 180 days.

This year China sent the largest delegation in history to Tokyo, represented by 413 athletes. "We must firmly guarantee that we will win the gold medal first," said the president of the Chinese Olympic Committee, Gou Zhongwen, when leaving for Japan.

A champion-making machine

Every year China recruits thousands of children to train full-time in one of the 2,000 sports schools that currently run the government.

As The New York Times report explains, to maximize the gold harvest, Beijing has focused on less prominent sports that offer multiple medal options and are underfunded in other countries. Almost 75% of the Olympic gold won by China since 1984 is concentrated in six sports: table tennis, shooting, diving, badminton, gymnastics and weightlifting.