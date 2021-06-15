The "Bichota Tour": Karol G's 20-city U.S. tour

Karol G is ready to return to the stage and reconnect with her fans. The Colombian singer has announced on social media her "Bichota Tour,” set for 2021.

The tour will visit a total of 21 cities in the United States and Puerto Rico between October and November. The "Bichota Tour" will open on Oct. 27 in Denver, and is scheduled to close in San Juan, Puerto Rico. At the moment, it is not certain if new dates will be announced.

"After everything stopped in 2020, I was very excited to be able to share my music live with my audience. Having the opportunity to be face to face with them is the best news I received this year. The most exciting shows of my entire career are coming," said Karol G, in a press release from Universal Music.

The tour is scheduled to make stops in major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Las Vegas, Philadelphia and Washington DC, and close at the FTX Arena (formerly American Airlines Arena) in Miami on Nov. 26 and the following day at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

The tour also promotes KG0516, the album that arrived at the end of March of this year, and introduced listeners to the two sides of Karol G: the femme fatale and the romantic.

Her most recent album reached the top spot of the most successful albums on Spotify and topped Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart in the first week. The Latin Grammy winner, among other awards, has become a global Latin music phenomenon, with more than 20 billion plays worldwide on different platforms and more than 80 million followers on social media.

Tickets for the tour will be available through her website starting Friday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m.