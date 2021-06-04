Some Latinx festivals and events in and around Philly to look forward to for Summer 2021

When the coronavirus reached the United States in spring of 2020, many planned events around the country were canceled or discontinued abruptly.

Philadelphia’s experience was no different.

Now, with COVID-19 vaccination rates up, many organizations in and around the city are planning traditional, in-person and more virtual events to cater to all Philadelphians ready to get active this Summer.

Here are some Latinx events happening now and soon in and around Philly.

Virtual Philadelphia Latino Film Festival

May 30 – June 6

There are two days left to experience the Philadelphia Latino Film Festival (PHLAFF). PHLAFF’s annual program takes a focused look at the diversity and lives of Latino people through film. AL DÍA provided a breakdown before the event started, so check out what’s on the docket!

cinéSPEAK Under the Stars in Clark Park

June 2021 (starts Friday, June 4th – 7-10 p.m.)

Location: The Bowl at Clark Park, 4300 Chester Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Every Friday in June, cinéSPEAK will be bringing audiences together for evenings of outdoor cinema viewing and celebration. The series, Under the Stars in Clark Park will feature independent films, live DJ performances, community partners, food trucks and more.

The first screening is in partnership with the Philadelphia Latino Film Festival for a Shorts Program, featuring nine short films by Latinx creators.

Urban Movement Arts – Latin Dance Party with Lauren Card Latin Dance

Saturday, June 5 - 5-8 p.m.

Location: Markward Park (25th and Spruce streets)

After a Memorial Day weekend postponement, this night of learning salsa and bachata has a new date of June 5. From 5 to 6 p.m., get a lesson in salsa and bachata, and from 6 to 8 p.m., watch a performance by instructor Lauren Card, and her new Latin dance crew, Rebel Rhythms.

The event is free for students that are a part of Card’s Salsa Series classes and $15 for everyone else.

Bomba Live 2! A virtual Puerto Rican Celebration

Saturday, July 12 - 2 p.m.

Location: Virtual

As a follow up to last year’s successful Bomba Live!, which featured over 10 hours of performances, interviews and workshops with some of Philly and the country’s brightest Puerto Rican stars, the event is coming back for more. All around, the event is one of the Summer’s biggest expressions of Puerto Rican culture in Philly and is a must see.

Tickets are available for $12.

Esperanza Art Center’s VOCES series: Conexões

Wednesday, June 23 - 7-8:30 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Philly-based ensemble Orchestra 2001 returns to Teatro Esperanza for a new installment of Esperanza Art Center’s VOCES series, which highlights the arts and traditions of Brazil. This latest virtual performance will focus on Brazilian chamber music by Brazilian composers.

The night will be capped off with a world premiere performance of a new work from Philly-based Brazilian composer Orlando Haddad. Get tickets here.

Power Street Theatre Company: Silueta work in progress performance

Monday, July 12, Time TBD

Location: TBD

North Philly-based Power Street Theatre Company is in the process of producing its next big play called Silueta, inspired by the life of Cuban-American artist Ana Mendieta. There are still slim details beyond the date, but check in at Power Street’s website for updates.

Taller Puertoriqueño, Music in Your Neighborhood Series

Wednesdays, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m., Aug. 11 at 7 p.m., Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

Location: Taller Puertorriqueño, 2600 N 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA

As part of Artcinia’s “Music in Your Neighborhood” series, new in 2021, Taller Puertorriqueño will play host to three outdoor concerts on three consecutive Wednesdays to start August. They begin on Aug. 4, with the last concert on Aug. 18.

The performers featured have yet to be announced for each concert, but the goal of “Music in Your Neighborhood” is to bring “accessible, engaging, community-informed” performances to communities across Philadelphia.

Music on Main with Magdaliz and Her Latin Ensemble Crisol

Saturday Aug. 7, 2021.

Location: 15 S Main Street, Yardley, PA – 6-8 p.m.

Enjoy live Latin music, performance under an open summer night sky by Magdaliz and Her Latin Ensemble Crisol. This will be the group’s sixth year putting on the event in Yardley. In addition to the performance, activities and refreshments include: a picnic, purchasable takeout food and beverages, and chalk art available for anyone. BYOB is also an option.

2021 Feria del Barrio

Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021

Location: Taller Puertorriqueño, 2600 N 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA

Entering its 37th year, Fería del Barrio has long been the festival that’s brought North Philadelphia’s Latinx community together. In 2020, the celebration went virtual because of the pandemic, but looks poised to hit the street once again in 2021 in all its glory.

Philadelphia Puerto Rican Day Parade 2021

DATE TBD

Location: Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The 2021 Puerto Rican Day Parade, a celebration of Latino culture, is set to take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. While a date is still in the works, it is organized by the Council of Spanish Speaking Organizations of Philadelphia (Concilio), and as always, will feature traditional Latino music, poetry, and dance.

The annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is Philadelphia’s oldest, largest outdoor event focused on the celebration of Puerto Rican and Latino heritage. Traditionally, over 1,000 people march the Benjamin Franklin Parkway before ending the parade at Eakins Oval (near the Philadelphia Museum of Art).

Puerto Rican Parade Gala 2021

DATE TBD

Location: TBD

The 2021 Puerto Rican Parade Gala, also hosted by Concilio, will be a further celebration of Latino lives and culture. The event will showcase the achievements of active community leaders across Philadelphia. Guests may partake in a cocktail hour, live music and dance, and a silent auction will also take place.