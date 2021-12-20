What happened in 2021? The Year of Britney Spears' Freedom

A hashtag, a documentary and a media trial were the formula for freedom for Britney Spears. Millions of people of all ages rediscovered the pop superstar, not only as an artist, but also for her painful personal story.

The singer's fans began to wage a movement under the hashtag #FreeBritney, where they sought to pressure the system to free her from her father. In addition, the documentary Framing Britney Spears was released, which tells from the voices of people close to the singer, the drama of her life under the conservatorship she was subject to for all those years.

In June of this year, Spears testified in court that she wanted to get married and have a baby.

"Right now, I've been told that in conservatorship I can't get married or have a baby," the singer said, emphasizing that her legal guardians would not allow her to remove her IUD to get pregnant.

After the strong statements in front of the court, her father said he loved his daughter "unconditionally," that he has "tried to do the best for her" and he regrets seeing her "in so much pain."

On Nov. 12, after five months on trial, Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny ordered an end to conservatorship of the singer.

Judge Penny stated in her order that "conservatorship of the person and property of Britney Jean Spears is no longer necessary," and the singer was legally released from her father's custody after more than a decade.

2007, the year of the crisis

The conservatorship was established in 2008, after the pop star, known for hits like "Oops I Did It Again!" and "Toxic," went through a very public mental health crisis.

The singer began behaving erratically in 2007, following her divorce from Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children and lost legal custody of them.

A series of public incidents raised concerns about her mental well-being, and the star made headlines for shaving her head and hitting a photographer's car with an umbrella.

In 2008, she was admitted twice to the hospital for psychological evaluation. After this, a temporary conservatorship was established, which became permanent a year later.

Within her conservatorship, Spears was not allowed to change her residence, her style, have more children or marry her boyfriend without prior authorization from her father.

Such a conservatorship is given to people incapable of looking after themselves, yet Spears released three albums, had a successful residency in Las Vegas and made numerous television appearances, including a stint as a judge on the U.S. version of X-Factor during the years she was under her father's guardianship.

The next step for Britney

After all she had to live through, Spears will finally be able to make decisions for herself, and her $60 million-plus fortune.

One of the first decisions she has made about her new life is to get engaged to her 27-year-old model boyfriend, Sam Asghari, after a five-year relationship.

In addition to getting married, the couple has stated they want to leave Hollywood behind and start over in a new home and have a baby, after being under family control all these years.

"Hawaii has been Britney's personal paradise," a close source told Star magazine. "Being by the ocean and nature is what she and Sam want," he added.

In financial terms, Spears has yet to settle the payment to a constellation of lawyers, which according to The New York Times, exceeds $1 million.

In addition, the singer could take legal action against her father, something she hinted at after being released from her conservatorship, but has yet to set it in motion.