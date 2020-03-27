Quarantined Art: Latino art exhibitions to visit with a simple click

We may be confined, but the culture never closes. Since we have no choice but to spend the weekend within four walls, we propose some magnetic virtual exhibitions that you can visit without leaving home.

I Paint My Reality: Surrealism in Latin America

NSU Art Museum, de Fort Lauderdale.

With works by artists such as Frida Kahlo, Leonora Carrington, Remedios Varo or Xul Solar, the exhibition "I Paint My Reality," examines the emergence of the surrealist movement in Latin America in the 1930s and its influence on the work of well-known contemporary artists such as the brilliant Ana Mendieta.

The museum allows a guided tour of this wonderful exhibition, whose title comes from a comment made by the Mexican Kahlo when she was called "surrealist" and she said: "I paint my reality."

Dreams, automatisms, indigenous traditions and bridges with European intellectuals are present in the works of these geniuses that will undoubtedly inspire you during your quarantine.

José Bedia & Belkis Ayón

Museum of Latin American Art

If you are interested in spirituality in art and religions with African roots, you will surely enjoy the exhibition that can be seen online at the Museum of Latin American Art. In particular, the work of two artists who explore Afro-Cuban traditions: José Bedia and Belkis Ayón.

While Bedia focuses on cults, such as Santeria and Palo Monte to nurture his own pictorial work with symbols, Ayón used printing techniques to explore the Abakuá mythology, an Afro-Cuban secret society comprised only of men.

Histories of Madness: The Drawings of Juquery

MASP - Museu de Arte de São Paulo

If you've always wanted to visit Brazil but haven't had the time yet, the MASP of Sao Paulo now offers guided tours of its exhibitions, not only the recently inaugurated ones but ALL of them. We recommend that you take a virtual tour of Histories of Madness, an exhibition from 2015 that houses the drawings of patients from the Juquery Psychiatric Hospital made at the end of the 19th century.

Donated in 1974 by Dr. Osório César, a pioneer in artistic practices in psychiatric institutions who saw these creations not as therapy but as art in itself.

A way to enter the collective unconscious of a country and ask oneself, as the Russian writer Fyodor Dostoyevsky did, if not in all of us, especially now, a deposit of madness.

The author of Crime and Punishment wrote: "It is not a matter of confining your neighbor if you are convinced of your own sanity."

Beauty and Struggle: Latino Photographers Document Urban America

Smithsonian American Art Museum

Renowned photographers such as Manuel Acevedo, Perla de León, Winston Vargas, and Camilo José Vergara captured scenes from different urban communities between the 1950s and 1980s, reflecting how Latinos came together in their communities. The images are a journey through time to cities like San Francisco, New York or El Paso, through the Smithsonian's digital guide to American Art. What do you think if we focus on the beauty of everyday moments?