Large paintings in the coronavirus quarantine: Where did the Mona Lisa go?

The Venus disappeared from her shell, confined to Olympus, she decided not to emerge during the quarantine of the sea. Neither did Jesus Christ and the Apostles show up at the Last Supper. Even Velázquez sent Las Meninas to their royal quarters so they would not go out to play in the palace gardens and spread the infection.

This was the proposal of the Spanish artist José Manuel Ballester for the exhibition "Hidden Spaces", which has since been taken over by David Bokeh to make Internet users who are art lovers aware that they should stay in their homes until better times.

The museums are closed anyway. What can the characters in these works of art do but seclude themselves like us?

Besides giving relevance to the empty spaces and no longer transited places where the scenes take place, the initiative has turned out to be a real boom on social media, with thousands of likes in the middle of the pandemic.

Hoy todos los hombres y mujeres de la tabla central de “El jardín de las delicias” de El Bosco en se han unido al #YoMeQuedoEnCasa pic.twitter.com/fUkaAnzue8 — David Bokeh (@DavidBokeh) March 16, 2020

Every day since Monday, March 16, Bokeh has been posting several paintings, like Vermeer's The Milkmaid, of which he even joked that she had been temporarily fired.

According to the artist, he will continue to do so until the end of the quarantine, so we still have some subjects 'evicted' from their paintings for a while.