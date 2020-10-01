Penn Museum goes virtual for its Latinx spooky season festivities

Since we love all things Latinx, let’s talk what the Philadelphia community is doing to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. For the last nine years, the Penn Museum has celebrated the day of the dead, and this year is only a little different following pandemic guidelines and all.

Its annual CultureFest! will have ten virtual events that allow people to join in on the Mexican tradition that enriches people around the world with the vibrant culture.

The kids can join in on the fun with downloadable arts and crafts projects, ‘Digital Daily Digs,’ which feature three-minute videos that talk about one artifact on display, and a behind-the-scenes of making of pan de Muerto, or a DIY face-painting hosted by the Mexican Cultural Center.

For the adults, CultureFest! has a virtual happy hour on Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m., during a lecture with Mexican Consul Carlos Obrador.

The first event kicks off on Oct. 5 with “Between the Lines: The Nine Guardians,” hosted by Rosario Castellanos. It is a three-part book club which highlights readings that have cultural relationships followed by discussion on the readings.

On Oct. 6, tune in for “Global Voyagers” at 11:00 a.m. In this interactive journey, you can choose your own adventure through polls and quizzes that reference stories from both Mexico and the rest of Central America.

Create an “ofrenda” during the “Ofrenda Workshop” on Oct. 15 at 5:00 p.m. Learn how to build an altar with photos and memorabilia alongside world-renowned artist, Cesar Viveros.

On Oct. 20, there will be a “Museum Insider” at 10:00 am. It will feature museum professionals sharing their career journeys, opinions, and the ins and outs of working at a museum. Obed Arango Hisijara, the director of Norristown’s Centro de Cultura, Arte, Trabajo, y Educacion (CCATE) will be there to answer any questions from listeners. CCATE aims to transform and ignite social change within the Latinx community through empowerment.

On Oct. 21, is the date of ‘World Wonders-After School’ and will take place at 4:00 p.m. It is meant for children ages 5-12 to learn about ancestral Mesoamerican civilizations and track their histories all the way to present day society in Mexico.

Lastly, on Oct. 27, the “At-Home Anthro” will be hosted by Carlos Jose Perez Samano at 1:00 p.m. This event will dig deeper in Dia de los Muertos, its tradition, and the symbolism of each component of the holiday.

Every event except the kick off and the one on Oct. 21 is free. The kickoff is $5, and the ‘World Wonders-After School’ is a donation-based fee.

For more information go to penn.museum.com. Spooky!