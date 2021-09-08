The National Museum of History recognizes the contributions of the Latino community on 9/11

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the National Museum of History confirmed Tuesday that it will incorporate into its holdings items that recall the participation of Latinos during this historic moment, such as the blouse worn by the Univision journalist who covered the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. "At the National Museum of American History, we are committed to keeping the memory of that day alive with a wide range of communities to actively expand the stories of Americans in the post-9/11 world," said Museum Director Anthea Hartig.

Nearly two decades ago, Univision journalist Blanca Rosa Vilchez was near the World Trade Center in New York. While covering the city's primary elections, she witnessed the collapse of the two skyscrapers that were hit by commercial airliners. Vilche continued to report from the scene for several days wearing the same blue blouse and black pants. Both garments have been added to the museum's exhibits.

"After two decades we continue to feel the complex and lasting personal and national ramifications of the attacks."

Ivonne Coppola Sanchez attended as part of the Fire Department's emergency team dressed in an athletic ensemble, a piece that is also part of the exhibit today. Coppola was part of the team that set up a makeshift morgue at the site where the World Trade Center towers collapsed.

TheMuseum has a digital tool open to the public called "Share Your 9/11 Story," a virtual space that invites people to share the effect 9/11 had on their community and how they feel about living in the post-9/11 world. The platform is in Spanish and has benefited from the cooperation of El Museo del Barrio, the Consulate General of Mexico in New York, and the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington D.C. to develop the material.

In addition, the Museum has recently acquired narrative documents from New York's Latino community, as well as three virtual panels exploring stories of the experiences of the city's Latino and Chinese communities.