Mexican teacher goes viral for serving students with autism amid COVID-19

An elementary school teacher from Mexico, identified only as Nay, is receiving the recognition and appreciation that she deserves for her service to students on the autism spectrum.

Because schools have been closed during the pandemic, many students have been left without the resources they need to continue their learning, like books and internet access.

The teacher from Apaseo el Alto, Guanajuato, wanted to make sure her students don’t fall behind, so she turned her pickup truck into a mobile classroom and travels two hour a day to work with them.

Nay’s work went viral after one of her student’s mothers shared a photo of her work on Twitter.

“In Mexico, school was cancelled because of the pandemic. She drives two hours a day to teach children with autism who don’t have books or access to the internet,” the caption read.

The tweet received thousands of likes and retweets, and even a retweet from Kim Kardashian with a heart.

Many Twitter users have called Nay a “hero,” and an “angel” for her innovative work and dedication to her students.

“Due to restricted/repetitive behaviors of kids on the spectrum, it isn’t easy to modify teaching conditions to them, so what this teacher is doing is extremely valuable, pure love,” one user wrote.

In an interview with Quién, Nay said that all teachers put in this much of an effort to support their students.

On the day that the photo was taken, Nay said that she was evaluating her students “to really know how this pandemic was affecting [the student’s] learning since they are the most vulnerable.”

According to child and adolescent psychiatrist, Sarah Mohiuddin, M.D, “people with autism feel more comfortable with routines, which can make any change a stressful event.”

Because of this, it’s very important for children with autism to maintain some sense of normalcy in their learning, and that’s exactly what Nay is trying to do.

Other commenters pointed out that teachers aren’t compensated enough for the work they do.

“Teachers deserve to be paid way more than they are paid,” one wrote “They spend more time with other people’s children than the children spend with their own families.”