Advertisement

Mexican teacher goes viral for serving students with autism amid COVID-19

teacher on the move. Photo: Getty Images

Teacher on the move. Photo: Getty Images

Mexican teacher goes viral for serving students with autism amid COVID-19

A tweet went viral featuring the teacher’s work, which involves traveling two hours a day to reach her students.

by brittanyv
 08/14/2020 - 10:30
in
teacher on the move. Photo: Getty Images
teacher on the move. Photo: Getty Images

By Brittany Valentine
August 14, 2020

An elementary school teacher from Mexico, identified only as Nay, is receiving the recognition and appreciation that she deserves for her service to students on the autism spectrum. 

Because schools have been closed during the pandemic, many students have been left without the resources they need to continue their learning, like books and internet access.

The teacher from Apaseo el Alto, Guanajuato, wanted to make sure her students don’t fall behind, so she turned her pickup truck into a mobile classroom and travels two hour a day to work with them. 

Nay’s work went viral after one of her student’s mothers shared a photo of her work on Twitter. 

“In Mexico, school was cancelled because of the pandemic. She drives two hours a day to teach children with autism who don’t have books or access to the internet,” the caption read. 

The tweet received thousands of likes and retweets, and even a retweet from Kim Kardashian with a heart. 

Many Twitter users have called Nay a “hero,” and an “angel” for her innovative work and dedication to her students. 

“Due to restricted/repetitive behaviors of kids on the spectrum, it isn’t easy to modify teaching conditions to them, so what this teacher is doing is extremely valuable, pure love,” one user wrote. 

In an interview with Quién, Nay said that all teachers put in this much of an effort to support their students. 

On the day that the photo was taken, Nay said that she was evaluating her students “to really know how this pandemic was affecting [the student’s] learning since they are the most vulnerable.” 

According to child and adolescent psychiatrist, Sarah Mohiuddin, M.D, “people with autism feel more comfortable with routines, which can make any change a stressful event.” 

Because of this, it’s very important for children with autism to maintain some sense of normalcy in their learning, and that’s exactly what Nay is trying to do.

Other commenters pointed out that teachers aren’t compensated enough for the work they do.

“Teachers deserve to be paid way more than they are paid,” one wrote “They spend more time with other people’s children than the children spend with their own families.”

 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
mexico
autism
teachers

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

women of color in science. Deposit Photos
Philadelphia has a new fund to get Black, Latinx people and women into STEM
El proyecto 'Humanae' de la artista Angélica Dass emplea la clasificación cromática para luchar contra los estereotipos. Photo: Angelica Dass (
What the Pantone catalogue teaches us about identity and race
Lyzeth Garcia happily displays her UCLA flag outside of her and her mother’s ice cream truck. Photo: Janette Villafana/
Latinas in L.A. become street vendors to pay for college
A screenshot of Mariana Rodriguez's Instagram Live feed. Photo: unotv.com
Mexican Senator's sexist comments ignite social media
AL DIA News
AL DIA News