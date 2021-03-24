Massive 'cacerolazo' protest rejects Bolsonaro and his administration during the pandemic

Citizens in Brazil protested with a massive and indignant "cacerolazo" during President Jair Bolsonaro's televised message on Tuesday night. Shouting "Fora Bolsonaro", thousands of citizens rejected the president's health policy, while the country breaks new records for daily deaths due to COVID-19 and hospital collapse increases.

Biggest panelaço yet as Bolsonaro addresses the nation. Downtown São Paulo pic.twitter.com/bZKWQMUXMj — Euan Marshall (@euanmarshall) March 23, 2021

Protests from citizen windows have been taking place since last Tuesday, however, the loudest "cacerolazo" took place last night after in the last 24 hours, the country registered a new record with 3.251 deathss due to coronavirus. The "cacerolazo" was heard mainly in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, Brasília, Arrecife, and other cities.

#PainelConass Covid-19

Data: 23/03/2021, 18h



Casos

• 82.493 no último período

• 12.130.019 acumulados



Óbitos

• 3.251 no último período

• 298.676 óbitos acumulados



Mais informações: https://t.co/ZjV7hqhXrq — CONASS (@ConassOficial) March 23, 2021

The Brazilian National Council of Health Ministers (Conass) reported on its Twitter account that during the last 24 hours 82,493 new infections with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the cause of Covid-19, were reported, for a cumulative total of 12,130,019 cases.

During the speech, the president tried to calm the mood regarding the health situation and affirmed that 2021 would be "the year of vaccines", despite the fact that in the country little more than 5% of the population of 210 million inhabitants has had access to any dose.

Bolsonaro has been the leader of the Brazilian ultra-right-wing denialist movement and has minimized the health, social and economic consequences of the pandemic, which has generated that society finds the president's reaction to this health crisis irresponsible.

Despite the government's announcement on Monday of a package of emergency economic measures, Bolsonaro's approval has dropped 10 points in the last three months, leaving him with a 30% approval rating.