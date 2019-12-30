The little Mexican Einstein that U.S. universities fight over

Adhara Perez Sanchez prefers to study black holes than play video games - "they're just waste time," she says - but her favorite doll is an astronaut Barbie because, at age 8 and after graduating from elementary, middle and high school at the speed of light and studying two careers online, that's what she aspires to be.

She wants to study astrophysics at the University of Arizona and investigate Mars, says this girl born in a very poor colony in Mexico City whose IQ is 162, much higher than that of great geniuses like Albert Einstein, who she says is her superhero, as well as Stephen Hawkins and Madame Curie.

When the president of the University of Arizona (UA), Robert Robbins, read her story on the Internet, he immediately sent her a letter that was published in The Arizona Republic, inviting her to attend their courses:

"We have many outstanding space science programs, you would have many opportunities to work side by side with the world's leading experts," Robbins wrote to her and offered to connect her to the faculty of the astronomy department or the lunar and planetary science laboratory.

"She has a bright future ahead of her, and I hope to welcome her to campus one day as a Wildcat," he concluded.

Now the family is looking for a way for Adhara to get a scholarship and has signed her up for intensive English, but sometimes this little prodigy, who was considered by Forbes magazine to be one of the most powerful women in Mexico in 2019, doesn't have it all her own way. Especially because of the high costs of her endless hunger for knowledge and the lack of resources for people as special as she is.