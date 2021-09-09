'Icons of Mexico' in the September issue of Vogue with Karen Vega, and Coyotl.

Indigenous models Karen Vega and Coyotl took over the September issue of Vogue Mexico issue, and in it, the Fall and Winter trends of 2021. The Oaxacan model posed for the magazine in her home state with Native American model Coyotl with a message of togetherness.

The two models' roots are intertwined in coats with wide cuts and dramatic textures.

The pieces they wear have a clear inspiration from ancestral techniques, and both become protagonists and materialize the union of fashion and indigenous identity. Both models, famous for breaking with stereotypes of canonical beauty have uploaded some photos of the session to their social media platforms.

Under the slogan "roots that link" Vega presented the 'Icons of Mexico' shoot with great emotion.

The pieces presented are creations of Mexican designers who, among earthy tones, coats with dramatic cuts, knitted fabrics and garments with leather applications, are appropriate for Autumn trends.

At only 18 years old, Vega is the first Oaxacan model to appear on the cover of Vogue Mexico. Her first foray into the world of modeling was in the project "Realismo Magico" by designer Pompi Garcia.

The appearance of models like Vega and Coyotl on the cover of Vogue, continue to break barriers even in 2021, continuing to put the discussions of racism and discrimination in the fashion world.