Advertisement

Frida's 'Diego and I' sells for $34.9 million and breaks Latin American record 

The piece "Diego and I" by Frida Kahlo auctioned in New York. File image.

The piece Diego and I by Frida Kahlo auctioned in New York. Photo: Getty Images.

Frida's 'Diego and I' sells for $34.9 million and breaks Latin American record 

Frida Kahlo is in the news after her self-portrait sold for $34.9 million, breaking the record for the sale of a piece by a Latin American artist.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 11/17/2021 - 05:06
in
The piece "Diego and I" by Frida Kahlo auctioned in New York. File image.
The piece "Diego and I" by Frida Kahlo auctioned in New York. File image.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
November 17, 2021

Frida Kahlo outdid herself on Tuesday, Nov. 16, when her self-portrait Diego and I was auctioned in New York for $34.9 millon, setting a new record price for a work by a Latin American artist. The iconic Mexican artist has quadrupled the previous all-time high price of $8 million, also achieved by herself in 2016.

The work in question last sold for $1.4 million three decades ago, and is a self-portrait symbolizing her relationship with her partner, artist Diego Rivera.

"The price achieved tonight places Frida Kahlo center stage alongside the great titans of art history, and as one of the most coveted artists on the market today," Sotheby's confirmed in a press release it issued at the conclusion of the bidding.

A few years before Frida's death, her close-up self-portrait, completed in 1949, broke the record at the first bidding at Sotheby’s New York headquarters, being auctioned for $26 million.

In addition, the painting has positioned itself a great distance ahead of the previous all-time high at auction for a Latin American artist, Los Rivales, by Diego Rivera himself sold by Christie's in 2018.

From Sotheby's experience, it was estimated that the piece would sell for between $30 and $50 million, on the one hand because of the artistic level of the painting, and on the other, because it is a historical moment in which the works of women artists of the 20th century are being revalued. 

 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Frida Kahlo
Diego Rivera
subasta

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

The Latin beauty industry continues to grow in the country. Photo: Pixabay
Latinas lead the makeup industry
Works by Picasso auctioned at Christie's.
Picasso works raise more than $90 million at Christie's auction
World Press Photo exhibition at the CCCB in Barcelona.
'World Press Photo' works to find different perspectives in the contest
Malala poses at her wedding with her husband and parents. Photo: Twitter
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai gets married
AL DIA News
AL DIA News