Eva Longoria, Ricky Martin preview “Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event”

Hispanic Heritage Month may be over, but the celebration of Latinx culture continues all year. To keep the party going, CBS is broadcasting a one hour special on Monday, Oct. 26, called Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event, hosted by Eva Longoria, Ricky Martin and Gloria Estefan.

Essential Heroes will have several appearances from Latinx stars including Isabela Merced, Rita Moreno, George Lopez, Wilmer Valderrama and John Leguizamo.

According to CBS, the special will “celebrate America’s diversity with a focus on Latinx culture, bringing joy, awareness and aid to the Latinx community that has been deeply impacted by and played an essential role in fighting COVID-19. Through musical performances, comedy pieces, docu-shorts and star-studded appearances, the special will explore the Latinx experience as told by Latinx voices.

Longoria, who is no stranger to speaking up about politics, seeks to emphasize all the work that so many in the Latinx community have done before and during the pandemic, from keeping food on our tables to working in the healthcare system.

“The Latinx community has been the backbone of this country for hundreds of years, not just the last seven months, and it’s time that we not only know our own worth, but are also recognized, appreciated and celebrated accordingly for our contributions, pandemic or not,” she said.

In a CBS preview of the show, hosts Longoria and Martin offered a sneak peek into some of the comic relief and career throwbacks they will be sharing. In one instance, they reminisced on the fact that Longoria was actually an extra in Martin’s “Shake Your Bon Bon” music video.

“Through this special we can share with the nation the inspiring stories of how Latinos served as the backbone of this country’s essential workforce throughout the pandemic despite being among the hardest hit by the disease and the economic fallout,” said Henry R. Muñoz III, creator of the special and founder of Momento Latino.

Among the artists scheduled to hit the stage, Luis Fonsi and country singer Kelsea Ballerini come together to demonstrate how music has the power to bring people together and lift people’s spirits through a performance of Fonsi’s hit song, “Girasoles,” meaning “sunflowers.”

"It's been a couple weeks without you, but you'll be back to feel my love. I know that after all the rain, here comes the sun," they sing together.

Essential Heroes is produced by Funny Or Die, Momento Latino, Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, and Global Philanthropy, and can be viewed on CBS and CBS All Access.